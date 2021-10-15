“I left the security of 9 – 5 and ventured into entrepreneurship 5 years ago.” Elizabeth Osho

An interview with Lehle Balde

Elizabeth Osho is a detailed strategist and a communications expert who is additionally the founder of So. Me Solutions, a communications agency that has been pivotal and impactful in boosting and positioning brands across various industries. (MasterCard Foundation, Filmhouse|FilmOne, Sterling Alternative Finance Bank, Unilever, South African Tourism and more) Previously, Liz has worked as a service delivery consultant at one of London’s most leading recruitment companies; Burns Sheehan, a specialist consultant at PSD Group, a Lead Consultant at Monarch and she moved to Nigeria in 9 years ago to serve as an Online manager for Genevieve Magazine, one of Nigeria’s leading lifestyle magazine circulating across Africa, America and Europe. Liz has been recorded among the main 100 most inspiring women in Nigeria (2017). She was interviewed by CNN (African Voices) as spearheaded one of the most insightful events on Digital marketing tagged Dedicated to Digital. She studied Classical Civilisation and Literature at The University of Birmingham. As her PR company turns 5, she spoke with Lehle Balde, BusinessDay Weekender editor to look back at her journey of success in PR in Nigeria.

1) Congratulations on this huge milestone. What does it mean to you for SOme solutions to be turning 5?

Thank you, it’s not lost on me that this milestone wouldn’t be reached without the tremendous support from Media such as Business Day over the years – for that, I say a huge Thank you!!

It’s common knowledge that most businesses don’t last 5 years (especially in terrains such as Nigeria), so I’m very happy we have scaled through the ups and downs of business. I left the security of 9 – 5 and ventured into entrepreneurship 5 years ago.

I’m especially grateful to have built a business that has not only survived but also thrived in these crucial start-up years. During this season, I am thankful! I have overwhelming gratitude for my family, friends, good health, business partners, stakeholders and countless blessings in life.

2) You practised core media and journalism prior to entering the world of public relations? Can you tell us about Liz before PR? How did your experiences shape the kind of PR business you run today?

Before PR, my formal background was in RECRUITMENT. I studied Classical Civilization and Literature at the University of Birmingham in England. At 21, right after graduation, my first official role was as a recruitment consultant. I spent 8 years in recruitment before relocating to Nigeria. This period was instrumental in shaping discipline which has been crucial for me as I built my business. Recruitment is heavily sales-driven, which enabled me to hone my sales and peoples skills and it also taught me resilience and learning learnt at uni. My time in media and journalism interestingly happened before my relocating to Nigeria – I started in TV journalism in England and was extremely passionate about this. I moved to Nigeria 9 years ago and joined Genevieve magazine as their online editor – however, my role took different shapes and forms and I soon found myself organizing and planning most of the events for the magazine. I also was trusted to be the “Pink Ball Manager” – the magazines breast cancer awareness initiative

What I didn’t realise at the time was that the various functions that I embraced within the firm stood me in good stead and have ultimately equipped and shaped me in the PR business. I knew all the trending stories, and societal trends (important in PR) became embedded in the fabric of society – the networking I did at Genevieve helped me, because by the time I set up shop at So.Me most people already knew me so I came with some sort of credibility, brands , celebrities, influencers alike. My experiences of putting events together at Genevieve was also extremely crucial and I could build on that and so much more by the time I founded So.Me .

3) There are many misconceptions about what PR is and what it is not, in your own words what is PR?

The biggest misconception is that Great PR Translates Directly to Sales. This is not the case. Whilst a great marketing campaign is all-encompassing (Pr sits within Marketing) – the PR function does not directly translate to tales – it is primarily an awareness tactic. It also doesn’t give you magical and instant results, PR is something a firm has to be both intentional and consistent with.

The Public Relations Society of America defines PR as a strategic communication process that builds mutually beneficial relationships between organizations and their publics.

Pr is not marketing, it is not advertising, it’s not all about spin and propaganda.

Public Relations is primarily about creating a great awareness strategy utilising various methods including media relations, amazing storytelling, influencer marketing. We are ideas people – thinking outside the box and finding innovative and exciting ways to show-case our clients and the work that they do.

Read also: Entrepreneurship the way forward for Nigerian graduates- Adebisi

4) Some might argue that PR is not a necessity to function. What do you say to this?

I think this is an old school way of thinking and top CEOs and firms have recognised the necessity of PR. It can be said that PR has had some misconceptions over the years, but Pr is absolutely necessary for a business looking to scale and grow. The PR profession is the art and science of telling a product, company or individual’s story and ensuring that this story is seen and heard. What people may not also realise is that PR is expensive (although this is relative) – although a company may not need all the aspects of PR – I will always argue that the strategic aspect – the ideas part of PR is fundamental to every firm.

In the wise words of Bill Gates, “If I was down to my last dollar, I would spend it on public relations.”

5) In terms of building out your business, can you think of the difficult defining moments as a founder?

Dealing with difficult clients , getting your finances in check, have been defining, but far more defining has been the task of growing a loyal team. During Covid last year, we had to cut down on expenses, and also cut down on salaries as we were all now working from home and workload took a downturn. I remember a defining week where everyone in the company quit. It did shake me, but I didn’t panic as I kept busy all through the covid period, keeping my eye on trends, innovation and ensuring we were never too far from the line of being considered for new opportunities. A few weeks after this moment , our biggest deal yet was closed through a referral. 2020 became our most profitable year to date (and the workload happened in the last 3 months of the year).

Defining moments are an important part of the leadership experience, and I’ve learned to embrace it all.

6) What have been your highlights?

The growth! The impact. Seeing us impact the perception of our clients, working on campaigns that have made waves all over Nigeria and the world – such as in the case of our Oceans 8 movie carried by media all over the world. It’s a highlight for me to see the work we do be so valuable and contribute to our clients’ growth.

7) You live a very interesting life, in-between Nigeria and the United States, tell us a little about that

It is very interesting indeed. I am in a transition period at this time of my life, and I’m honestly enjoying the best of both worlds. I also see this as an opportunity that can be beneficial in business – with both worlds merging where I am hopefully able to eventually help bridge the gap for businesses who currently exist on one side and are looking to cross over. My knowledge of the Nigerian and African markets is certainly an asset. I am looking forward to building my network in the United States.

8) You describe yourself as a Godpreneur… care to elaborate?

I put GOD above all. I give all credit and honour for my life and my success to God almighty. He has been the beginning and the end during the good and bad times that I have ultimately faced inside business and also in my personal life. I have never called on God’s name and failed and so to that end I call myself a GODpreneur – because HE stirs this ship and I’m so grateful to have found him.

9) What advice do you have for people looking to build a personal brand?

Brand from the Soul! Everyone can suss out authenticity. Be authentic, be yourself because that’s the best you can be. You cannot throve or last trying to be someone else or faking a persona. (It would only last so long). Once you’ve figured out who you are, define what you want to be known for and be intentional about pushing that forward on every platform you have access to. For me personally, I’ve been able to build my personal brand over the years not only by being authentic but also by being intentional about my network. I surround myself with people who know more than me and whom I can ask for directions in life. I’ve been intentional about building my online presence for years and now we see more than ever how crucial this is. Developing my personal brand has helped shape my career development and how I am perceived in the marketplace.

10) How do we improve relations between the media ecosystem in Nigeria? ( Journalists. pr firms etc)

As Public relations practitioners, we depend and rely heavily on journalists to report information. Journalists and Media practitioners count on us to provide information. This mutual dependence gives both a degree of power over each other that should be used as a force for good. We can improve relations by bridging gaps and ensuring individually that we do a better job to force better personal connections. It would be great to also have more access to professional bodies who can help both parties. Both functions should be more willing to share with the other, an attitude of being on the same team is needed.

Lehle also spoke to So.Me’s lead strategist,Mirabel ‘Emma’ Aleladia.

(LLB) from the University of Nottingham, United Kingdom. Mirabel is known for her innovative ideas and creativity. She has a proven track record of project management, strategizing, and delivering solutions on time and effectively. In her career in communications, she has been effective in liaising with the press to help boost brand visibility whilst protecting their reputation. She has worked with Nigeria’s largest Credit bureau as a project manager and subsidiaries of the United Nations, International

Finance Corporation, and African Development Bank. Mirabel is goal-oriented, problem-solving, and enthusiastic about branding and communications.

1) Tell us a bit about you

My name is Mirabel Emwanta Aleladia, everyone calls me Emma, it was a nickname given to me by mum very early in childhood. I have a law degree from the University of Nottingham but I have always been interested in communications. I just didn’t know if it was broadcasting or something more covert, I later realised I enjoy working behind the scenes. From an early age, I loved to tell stories and just learn and interact with people. I wouldn’t say I am extroverted but I tend to be talkative when I am curious about something or someone. I honestly have very few interests but I am thorough about them. I love to learn; television, books and podcasts are my go-to. I enjoy good food and above all I am passionate about equality and brand story-telling.

2) Any funny PR Story ( learning opportunity that you can now reflect on and laugh about that wasn’t so funny then)

I probably have a couple, as much as I like to think I am good at my job, I have had some hilarious bloopers but ultimately I learn from them. I have always sucked at math and I have to be very extra careful with anything that involves calculations, one time I was a little too confident and I undercharged the client. It wasn’t funny then and we were able to pull through with the undercharged budget, but it taught me to pay attention to detail even more so when there are maths involved.

3) What does your typical day look like?

The truth is that with PR every day is different, I do not have a typical day however, I can talk about what a good day looks like. So.Me has a range of clients from FMCG, lifestyle, tech, beauty and Film. I work mostly from home so I check in with clients virtually. Checking up entails bringing the client up to speed about deliverables, communicating milestones and any limitations. We also have a couple of virtual meetings internally too. By contrast, if I am not working from home then I am meeting with an exciting client, one of the perks of PR!

4) What advice do you have for upcoming PR professionals?

Well, I think we are all in the same boat, many companies are still yet to acknowledge how important PR is so it takes a lot of patience to see progress. However, one thing the pandemic made companies inculcate is the need to be digitally appealing to clients/ customers, so they are gradually strengthening their PR efforts. If I had to give advice it would be to focus on the hard work and not the visibility because with hard work surely comes visibility.

5) PR is a hard 247 job. How do you remain grounded?

Honestly, I have never had a hard time balancing life and work. I am very intense about work and fun. PR is hard but there are also some easy days. At So.Me, we are very big on prioritising work-life balance. It is something we are all sensitive to as a team, we work hard and we play hard, that’s the culture.