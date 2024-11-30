How to stay fresh, healthy this harmattan

Scorching sun, no rain, dry air, hot night and dusty day. Dry season is definitely here.

With the dry season dust also comes cough and catarrh, and to asthmatic patients, this can be a really difficult time.

The harmattan, that bone-chilling winds and windy dust, is here! While the respite from the scorching sun may be welcomed, navigating this period demands a bold approach to ensure our well-being. The harmattan is known for cold, dry, and dusty air, and the surroundings are usually associated with flu and cold. The dryness of the weather also causes skin dryness, cracked lips, cough, and a sore throat due to breathing in dry, dusty air.

Although the body has adaptive mechanisms that help reduce the effects, it is very important to take good care of health to prevent infections and stay healthy. Here are 6 tips to help you stay healthy and avoid the common sicknesses that come with the season.

Stay Hydrated: It is common knowledge that the harmattan makes the air dry, therefore depleting your body’s moisture reserves. The best way to counter this is by actively hydrating throughout the day. You can aim for at least eight glasses of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Also, herbal teas and fruit-infused water can add a variety and a vitamin boost. Just keep taking in fluids because even mild dehydration can affect your energy levels, cognition, and overall health.

Embrace Skin Care: The harmattan’s dry winds can wreak havoc on your skin, leading to dryness, irritation, and flakiness. You can combat this by incorporating a robust skincare routine. Opt for a moisturizer rich in emollients, applying it generously to your face, hands, and any exposed areas after showering and throughout the day. Also, do not forget your lips! A nourishing lip balm can keep them protected and comfortable.

Dress for Protection: This season is a time to embrace layers and protective clothing. Wearing the right clothes in this harmattan season helps to prevent common infections or diseases that spread. Thick and heat-absorbable clothes keep heat released from the body trapped inside and limit the radiation of heat to the surroundings. Hand gloves and well-covered shoes also provide enough warmth that you need. Consider a hat and sunglasses for added protection.

Maintain Cleanliness: It is important to remain clean during this season as the weather comes with windy particles that can carry germs and bacteria, therefore, dusting is a prominent feature during the harmattan. Always dust, mop, and wipe down surfaces. It is important to always wash your bedding and curtains frequently to prevent dust buildup. You can consider investing in an air purifier to further improve the air quality within your living space.

Eat Healthy: This is the period when your body needs foods rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Fruits and vegetables are excellent sources of vitamins and minerals, which are essential to staying healthy and hydrated. They contain a high water and vitamin content to reduce dehydration & dryness of skin caused by the dry air during this harmattan season. Fruits also help to fight infections and build immunity against a chronic cough and other infections associated with the common cold. These dietary choices support your immune system and help you weather any potential harmattan-related ailments.

Embrace the Season: While staying vigilant about your health is crucial, do not forget to enjoy the unique aspects of the harmattan. You can enjoy outdoor activities during the cooler mornings and evenings.

With these strategies, you can transform the harmattan from a challenging season to an opportunity for proactive self-care and enhanced well-being. Remember, knowledge and awareness are your allies in navigating this unique period. Stay informed, prioritize your health, and enjoy the unique charm of the harmattan

