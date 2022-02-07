How to make Beef samosas at home
Ingredients
For the dough
11/2 cups flour all purpose flour
3 tsp veg oil
1 pinch salt
Some water
For the filling
375 g mince meat
Leek (you can use any onion you have)
Green pepper and any other preferred spices
Veg oil for frying
Salt
Oil
Steps
Prepare your dough. Mix your flour with salt. Add in the oil and knead. Add water little by little till the dough comes out well
Let it sit for a while as you prepare your filling. It should be soft, pliable, and easy to work with
Place your mincemeat in a pan and let it brown
Add in a little oil and your leek (green leafy onions)
Add in any preferred spices, salt and let it cook till ready.
Cut your dough into balls and roll them out. They should be paper-thin.
Cut them into quarters and dry them in a pan… One minute each side
Get your fillings and samosa pockets ready. Make a paste with water and some flour
Time to fold the pockets. Get one end of the triangle sheet and bring it to the center. Apply some paste and fold in the other corner. Put your fillings in the cone shape and flip over the remaining part to form a complete the triangle
Do that for all the pockets. Use the paste to cover all ends.
Heat your oil. Deep fry your samosas till golden brown on both sides
Remove from the oil and set on a paper towel to dry
Enjoy! You can use even vegetables fillings if you wish. Samosas can be baked too