How to make Beef samosas at home

Ingredients

For the dough

11/2 cups flour all purpose flour

3 tsp veg oil

1 pinch salt

Some water

For the filling

375 g mince meat

Leek (you can use any onion you have)

Green pepper and any other preferred spices

Veg oil for frying

Salt

Oil

Steps

Prepare your dough. Mix your flour with salt. Add in the oil and knead. Add water little by little till the dough comes out well

Let it sit for a while as you prepare your filling. It should be soft, pliable, and easy to work with

Place your mincemeat in a pan and let it brown

Add in a little oil and your leek (green leafy onions)

Add in any preferred spices, salt and let it cook till ready.

Cut your dough into balls and roll them out. They should be paper-thin.

Cut them into quarters and dry them in a pan… One minute each side

Get your fillings and samosa pockets ready. Make a paste with water and some flour

Time to fold the pockets. Get one end of the triangle sheet and bring it to the center. Apply some paste and fold in the other corner. Put your fillings in the cone shape and flip over the remaining part to form a complete the triangle

Do that for all the pockets. Use the paste to cover all ends.

Heat your oil. Deep fry your samosas till golden brown on both sides

Remove from the oil and set on a paper towel to dry

Enjoy! You can use even vegetables fillings if you wish. Samosas can be baked too