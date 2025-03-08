Susan Esisi, the founder of Susan Chanel Beauty is focusing on sustainability and holistic wellness, featuring advanced treatments that cater specifically to the needs of African women.

Through her innovative spa, Tranquil Sanctuary, Esisi is creating a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Located in the vibrant Wuse 2 area of Abuja, this newly opened underground spa offers a serene environment that allows clients to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. “I wanted to design a space where clients could escape the noise and distractions of everyday life and focus entirely on relaxation and rejuvenation,” says Susan Esisi, the founder of Susan Chanel Beauty.

“What sets our underground spa apart is its combination of cutting-edge wellness treatments with a deep focus on nature and sustainability,” Esisi explains. The use of 100 percent herbal products reflects the brand’s commitment to providing clients with natural, effective solutions.

Services such as body sculpting and breast-firming therapies are complemented by holistic relaxation techniques.

The choice of location at 9 Bria Street, Valencia Hotel off Adetokunbo Ademola, Wuse 2, was strategic. “Wuse 2 is a prime area in Abuja, known for its vibrant, upscale atmosphere, attracting a clientele who values luxury and wellness,” she shares.

The area not only offers accessibility but also provides a quiet, serene environment that aligns perfectly with the peaceful atmosphere desired for the underground spa. This combination allows Susan Chanel Beauty to offer a retreat-like experience in the heart of the city.

At the underground spa, clients can expect a truly unique and immersive wellness experience. “While our other locations in Lagos, Abuja, and Ghana provide high-quality treatments, this underground spa offers an elevated experience in a secluded setting that encourages complete relaxation,” she elaborates.

The unique design amplifies the spa’s peaceful ambiance, ensuring a higher level of privacy that allows clients to fully unwind and enjoy their treatments without distractions.

The vision behind creating this underground spa was to provide an experience that transcends traditional spa offerings.

“The underground concept is symbolic of a retreat, a place that feels separate from everyday life, allowing for deeper relaxation and healing,” Susan explains. This environment fosters intimacy and exclusivity, where clients can focus solely on their well-being. The physical structure, tucked away beneath the surface, adds an element of surprise and discovery, making each visit feel personal and special.

As Susan Chanel Beauty solidifies its position as a leader in providing quality skincare and wellness solutions, the launch of Nigeria’s first underground spa marks a significant milestone in the brand’s journey. “Through dedication and research, we’ve been able to create products and services that not only enhance skin health but also foster a sense of self-love and confidence,” Esisi explains.

With this innovative spa, Susan Chanel Beauty continues to empower women to embrace their natural beauty and prioritize their well-being in a tranquil, supportive environment.

