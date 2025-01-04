How resilience spurred Vinicius to 2024 harvest of awards

It was Nelson Mandela, a former President of South Africa who once said, “Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”

That could be the ideology that helped Vinicius Junior to rise from the despondence of missing out in the 2024 Ballon d’Or award to clinching other numerous awards.

Recently, Vinicius proved that he is the best in the round leather game male category, though he was not crowned as the Ballon d’Or recipient for 2024.

The Brazilian forward no doubt had a successful football year in 2024 but winning the FIFA Footballer of the Year and the EFE Trophy for Best Ibero-American Player 2024 was just the icing on the cake.

The whole world was astonished when Rodrigo Hernández, the Manchester City and Spanish international midfielder was announced the winner of the 2024 men’s Ballon d’Or award, not because the Spanish did not well, but simply because they thought Vin did better, hence, many thought the Brazilian deserved the award.

The ebony black versatile attacker was recently crowned the Best Ibero-American Player of 2024, and the prestigious EFE Trophy was presented to him at the Valdebebas, in Real Madrid Sports City, by Miguel Angel Oliver.

The forward, who ended the year with 32 goals, which were instrumental in Real Madrid winning the Champions League, and got him named the best player of the competition,

Besides, he won the LaLiga trophy, the Intercontinental Cup, in which he won the Golden Ball award, the UEFA Super Cup and the Spanish Super Cup, and the FIFA Footballer of the Year, among others.

Though some experts believe Vin should have been awarded the prestigious Ballon d’Or to crown his football year but that was not to be as Rodri was declared the winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner said that Vinícius deserved the award over Rodri, and that the decision was unfair.

Vincent Garcia, editor-in-chief of France Football said that the candidacy of other Real Madrid players may have hurt Vinícius in the voting.

However, some Brazilian news analysts described not giving Vinicius the award as an unfair and vindictive decision, and the most contentious in the award’s history.

Florentino Pérez, the Real Madrid president, said that Vinícius should have won the award but because some journalists from certain countries did not vote for him.

Miguel Ángel Oliver while presenting the award commended Vinicius Jr. for not only the widespread recognition of his outstanding performances with Real Madrid but also for his impressive statistics and significant contributions to the team’s triumphs.

“Vinicius, like Roberto Carlos, who is here by your side, your individual and team achievements have already cemented your place among the greats in the club’s history.

The EFE award has a rich legacy, and you are now the seventh Brazilian to receive it. For your performance, talent, and determination on the pitch, you fully deserve this honour,” Oliver said.

Vini Jr’s decisive goals and assists in major finals, such as the Champions League and the Intercontinental Cup, were highlighted as key factors to winning the EFE Trophy.

Vinicius, now a three-time winner of the EFE Trophy, expressed his gratitude, thus; “I am very happy to win this award again. It reflects the season I’ve had, but I want to acknowledge my teammates, as none of this would be possible without them.

“They handle the toughest challenges, and I hope this isn’t the last award, I aim for more accolades like this. We ended the year on a positive note, and we’re entering the new one with great enthusiasm, ready to give our best.”

Other Brazilian legends who have received the EFE Trophy for Best Ibero-American Player include Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Romário, Ronaldo Nazário, Roberto Carlos, and Casemiro.

Vinicius has shown how to fail forward in life. Successful people keep taking the leap again and again, because they are committed to achieving their dreams and goals. Failure does not necessarily mean you are bad or you suck at what you do.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

Share