How Ope Ajayi is transforming film distribution in Nigeria through Cinemax

…Celebrates Wunmi Toriola’a debut film in cinema

In the ever-evolving world of Nigerian cinema, one company stands out for its commitment to transforming film distribution: Cinemax, founded by visionary entrepreneur Ope Ajayi is leading the charge to deliver quality content to audiences across different platforms.

Through its fully owned production company, Captain of The Sea Productions Ltd; the company is, dedicated to telling compelling African stories, breaking out exciting talent to the forefront of the entertainment industry.

Cinemax emerged at a time when the Nigerian film industry was ripe for innovation. With a clear mission to bridge the gap between creators and audiences, the Ajayi focuses on producing and distributing quality content that resonates with viewers across the nation. Its strategic approach has redefined how films reach cinemas and ultimately the hearts of movie lovers.

At the core of Cinemax’s philosophy is a deep commitment to supporting local filmmakers, by partnering with a diverse range of creators, including notable actress Wunmi Toriola for her debut film in cinemas Queen Lateefah, Cinemax showcases the richness of Nigerian storytelling. Queen Lateefah opened with N58M at the box office making it the highest grossing opening of a Nigerian film in a non-holiday weekend and hit N100M within 7 days making it one of the fastest to hit N100M+ in 2024. The film is expected to go on a record-breaking run, In cinemas for a minimum of12 weeks.

In 2023, Cinemax Co-Produced and distributed Ada Omo Daddy, with award winning actress and producer Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti. The film went to become the 3rd highest grossing Nigerian film in cinemas. Other notable films distributed by Cinemax, include Biodun Stephen’s Sista, Hotel Labamba and Yemi ‘filmboy’ Morafas’ Silence.

With an eye on the future, Ajayi aims to position Nigerian films on the global stage.

Speaking with Ope Ajayi, he envisions Nigerian stories consistently captivating audiences on a global stage with the depth and diversity of the country’s cinematic talent. This ambition drives Cinemax to explore international partnerships and distribution opportunities, further amplifying its impact.

He also spoke extensively about upcoming December blockbuster title, ‘Thinline’ by Mercy Aigbe, a slate of 2025 titles and collaborations to be announced in the coming weeks.

Share