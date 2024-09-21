How much do tech’s top billionaires really pay for security?

The world’s most influential tech CEOs may be driving innovation, but behind the scenes, they require millions in personal protection.

Originally published by Fortune and drawing on data from Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, this article reveals the costs of protecting some of the world’s most high-profile tech leaders. From advanced security measures to personal bodyguards, tech giants are spending millions each year to safeguard their CEOs from threats like kidnapping and extortion.

However, not all companies are footing the same bill. Here’s how the biggest players in the tech world compare when it comes to protecting their top executives:

Meta– $23.4 million

Meta goes all out to protect its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, spending a total of $23.4 million in 2023. This includes $9.4 million in direct security costs and another $14 million as a pre-tax allowance to cover additional security expenses for Mark Zuckerberg and his family. In previous years, Meta paid even more to ensure Zuckerberg’s safety, with security costs surpassing $24 million in 2022 and $25 million in 2021.The company argues that his high-profile status makes him a unique target, warranting these extreme measures, as negative sentiment towards Meta can be taken out on him. Luckily, Zuckerberg is also a big aficionado of mixed martial arts, which may offer him some additional personal protection.

Alphabet– $6.8 million

Alphabet’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, had $6.8 million spent on his personal security in 2023. The company also provides him with a company car and access to private jets. With Sundar Pichai at the helm of one of the world’s largest tech companies, his personal safety is a major concern for Alphabet.

Tesla: $2.4 million

Tesla shelled out $2.4 million in 2023 to protect Elon Musk, plus another $500,000 in early 2024. Given his presence in the media and the tech world, his security needs are pressing. In July, he revealed in a post on X that two separate individuals had attempted to kill him in the past eight months, highlighting the necessity of his high-level protection.

Nvidia – Over $2.2 million

Nvidia, home to one of the most sought-after tech leaders, Jensen Huang, spends comparatively less than its peers. The company spent $2.2 million on residential security and consultations, plus another hundreds of thousands on security monitoring services and car and driver services in fiscal 2024.

Apple – $820,309

Apple spent $820,309 on security for CEO Tim Cook in 2023. Despite running one of the most valuable companies in the world, Cook’s security bill is modest compared to others on this list. Interestingly, the company spent nearly double that amount, $1.6 million, on his private jet usage.