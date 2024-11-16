How far will Emmanuel Amuneke’s ‘resurgence-magic’ take Heartland

…as the Naze Millionaire outfit sits ninth on the log after 11 games

Just 11 matches into the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) some football-loving Nigerians are already wagging their tongues arguing and wondering how far Emmanuel Amuneke could take Heartland FC in the 2024/25 season.

When Amuneke, Nigeria’s ex-international and FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning coach took over in August, as Heartland’s new manager it was obvious the task before him was arduous.

His appointment came after working with the club in the capacity of a consultant and having taken charge of the former Nigerian champions’ open screening.

The ex-Barcelona FC winger inherited a club that could be best described as losing its bearings emotionally, tactically, and technically, hence, it was no surprise to many who were following the activities of the club, when Heartland recorded only one draw and three defeats in their first four outings this season.

However, with charisma and leadership strides, the ex-Zamalek player began to change the tide with an emphatic 2-0 win against Niger Tornadoes in October.

Buttressing how important the win over Tornadoes was to the team, Amuneke said; Amuneke said: “I am happy for the players. We deserved this moment of joy. It has given us a relief and it will give us the confidence going into our next match against El Kanemi.”

Heartland has won four, drew three, and lost four earning a total of 15 with nine goals favour and against respectively, and points seven points behind Remo Stars, the league leaders.

They dismantled Abia Warriors 2-0 away and brushed aside Remo Stars and Sunshine Stars 1-0 at Dan Anyiam Stadium respectively.

On Sunday, November 17, the Naze Millionaires will be squarely up against Kano Pillars in Kano, a match Amuneke is expected to prove his onus in taking the club to the continent at the end of the season.

Ikechi Isinguzo, an ardent fan of Nigerian football told BusinessDay that Amuneke is a coach who knows his onus and that with consistency he could take the club to Africa next year, though it is still early to say who wins the league or qualify for continental competitions.

“Amuneke is one of the brilliant coaches in Africa, no doubt, and Heartland is a good club that has done so well at the continental level.

“However, it’s still early to call that shot after just 11 games. Though, it is highly possible if they remain consistent in their play and maintain their momentum,” he said.

Chima Nwosu, a football enthusiast based in Asaba, Delta State is confident Heartland would at least secure a continental ticket if not lift the NPFL trophy at the end of the season.

“One needs to watch their matches to understand the technical know-how of Amuneke in coaching. He is attack-minded, compact defense when not with the ball. Having seen teams he had coached play, I will tell you I’m not surprised. I see this club getting a continental ticket,” he said.

Amuneke, a former African Footballer of the Year has coached and won FIFA U-17 World Cup for Nigeria, Tanzania national football team. He qualified the Tanzanian team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He took over the team from Christian Obi, a former player of the Owerri-based team. Amuneke attributed the sudden resurgence of the team to hard-work and determination in the face of poor runs early in the season.

Heartland was formerly known as Iwuanyanwu Nationale FC of Owerri, and is owned by the Imo State government.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

Share