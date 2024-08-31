How Crypto policies are fueling job losses in Nigeria as exchanges exit – NoOnes

NoOnes, a crypto exchange company based in Nigeria, has explained how the federal government policy on cryptocurrency is fueling loss of jobs among Nigerians due to the exit of major crypto exchanges.

Delz Dez, the African manager for NoOnes disclosed this at the NoOnes Connect event hosted recently in Lagos,stating that Nigerians employed to the affected companies lost their jobs as the platforms exit the country.

“You see some exchanges leaving like Cool coin and Kokolet leaving Nigeria and this means that every other Nigeriam employed to this companies lost their jobs because of bad regulations or how the government react to anything crypto,” he said.

According to him, there is need for the government to look beyond the negative effects of cryptocurrency and foresee the potentials it can bring to the Nigerian economy.

He urged Nigerian government to implement a regulatory policy that will ensure the safe adoption of cryptocurrency in the country which will help accelerate of Nigeria’s economic growth.

“The government should be very open to the stakeholders and guide them on how to implement crypto operations in the country. It will go a long way to make Nigeria one of the countries that has crypto regulations,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ray Youssef, CEO of NoOnes in his speech explained the purpose of the platform stating that it aims to close trading and transaction gaps across Africa and beyond.

“We are solving the biggest problem in the world; economic apartheid. Our inability to trade with each other. And it is my desire that we do so and solve it one trade at a time. That is the magic of all of this,” Youssef said.

He added that the platform is coming up with innovations that will help boost peer to peer transactions and enable users to achieve their financial goals.