Here are ways to mitigate risk in data analysis

Data has become integral to decision-making in society, businesses, government, and corporations, and ethical concerns are gaining prominence as analysts try to ensure that data is used to drive improvement, discoveries, and efficiencies ethically and with minimal harm.

Dorcas Folashade, a data analyst, in a white paper presentation titled ‘Ethics in Data Analysis: Balancing Innovation and Responsibility’ outline various factors which can enable analysts to reduce risk, build trust, fairness and accountability in data driven decisions.

According to Folashade,”Data analysis can drive innovation, improve decision-making, and create significant societal benefits, but with that power comes the responsibility to use data ethically. Data analysts are critical in ensuring data-driven insights are used fairly and transparently. By adopting robust ethical frameworks, ensuring data privacy, minimizing bias, and committing to transparency, analysts can help build trust and accountability in data-driven decisions. Balancing innovation with responsibility is essential for the ethical evolution of data analysis.”

Here are the key Ethical Concerns in Data Analysis

Data privacy

Data Privacy is one of the foremost ethical concerns. An increasing amount of data is collected from individuals through websites, smart devices, mobile apps where there is a high risk of misuse or unauthorized access. Analysts often work with susceptible data such as financial information, health records, or personal records.

Analysts must ensure adequate compliance with data privacy laws such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and local regulations. To protect data, analysts should apply Encryption and data anonymization techniques.

Algorithms Bias and Fairness:

Data analysts use algorithms and machine learning models that can unintentionally perpetuate biases, leading to unfair outcomes. For example, an AI-driven hiring model may favour specific demographics over others due to biased historical data, and predictive policing models may disproportionately target communities.

Analysts must check and examine their data for potential biases and ensure that their models are fair and equitable. They can achieve this by using fairness-checking tools, guaranteeing diversity in training datasets, and involving diverse perspectives in the analysis process. Regular algorithm auditing is also necessary to identify and mitigate biased outcomes.

Transparency and Accountability

Data analysis can often be seen as a “black box,” especially with the rise of complex algorithms with deep learning. If decision-making processes are based on opaque data, holding anyone accountable for errors or unethical outcomes becomes difficult.

Analysts and organisations must prioritize transparency by documenting methodologies, openly sharing assumptions behind models, and communicating limitations. This fosters accountability and ensures that stakeholders understand how data-driven decisions are made. Additionally, analysts should strive to explain results in plain language to non-technical stakeholders.

Data ownership

Data Ownership is a critical ethical question. Third-party services and platforms often collect data, raising questions over ownership, particularly when data is monetized, repurposed, and shared without the consent or knowledge of the data’s original source.

“As analysts, we must respect intellectual property rights related to data and ensure that necessary permissions are used to process data for analysis. Additionally, we must ensure that clear data ownership policies and procedures are communicated and established,” she said.

She explained that Data manipulation can also lead to misleading results when data is taken out of context to fit a narrative, and results can be exaggerated. This can be intentional or unintentional and can lead to misleading conclusions.

According to her, Ethical analysts must commit to integrity, ensuring that all findings are accurate without distortions. “Analysts should avoid cherry-picking data and remain honest about limitations or uncertainties in their analysis.”

While stating best practices for Ethical data analysis, she encourage adoption of a data ethics framework, fostering data Stewardship, promoting Ethical AI with automation, data minimization and training analysts to maintain ethical standards in data analysis.

