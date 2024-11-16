Here are high paying educational jobs for Nigerians in USA

Nigerians interested in becoming teachers in the United States of America have to upgrade their educational qualifications to attract high paying jobs in the education sector, as teachers’ salaries in the U.S. is low just like in Nigeria.

Teaching jobs in Nigeria and some other parts of the world attracts low salaries when compared to jobs such as banking, insurance, and oil sector, among others, despite the intellectual efforts involved.

In fact, in Nigeria, the teaching profession tends to lack societal recognition and acceptance because of its low income yielding tendency, and the way teachers are being treated by their employers.

According to the U.S. Department of Labour’s Bureau of Labour Statistics report education careers in which people earn more than mere teaching jobs such as elementary, middle or high school teachers are principal, instructional coordinators and post-secondary teachers.

However, to qualify for such jobs, the interested candidate must possess at least a master’s degree, and in some cases, a few years of teaching experience.

Those interested in venturing into educational services with high pay could consider a more prestigious position such as school principal, instructional coordinator and postsecondary teaching.

School principals

School principals earned a median wage of $103,460 (about N174 million) in 2023, according to federal labour statistics data.

According to Pedro Noguera, the dean of School of Education at the University Of Southern California Rossier, becoming a principal makes the most sense for teachers who want a leadership role and hope to have a wider impact on campus.

“Although teaching experience isn’t explicitly required to become a principal, in most districts, it’s unlikely the hiring team would “pick someone to lead teachers with no credibility as a teacher.”

To become a school principal, people often need a master’s degree in education administration or leadership, according to the bureau’s data. The role may also require a few years of teaching experience.

Directors of elementary, middle and high schools manage staff, observe teacher performance, develop and implement curriculum, manage school budgets and counsel and discipline students, according to the federal labour statistics website. They’re also required to establish academic goals that align with state standards.

Instructional coordinators

Instructional coordinators earned a median wage of $74,260 (N125million) as at May 2023. People in this role oversee schools’ curriculum and train teachers in instruction. They may specialise in certain subjects or grades.

According to the U.S. Labour Statistics Bureau, “Coordinators evaluate the effectiveness of curricula and teaching techniques that school boards, states or federal regulations require. They observe teachers on the job, evaluate students’ tests and discuss curriculum with staff.”

To become an instructional coordinator, one needs a master’s degree, work experience in teaching or school leadership and, in some cases, a state-issued license.

Instructional coordination job allows one to specialise in his or her preferred fields, since schools need reading, mathematics, and other types of instructional coaches, according to experts explanation.

As with being a principal, coordinating jobs often run on a yearlong rather than a school year schedule, she said.

Postsecondary teachers

Postsecondary teachers, or professors who work in colleges, universities and professional schools, earned a median wage of $84,380 (N142 million) per year at at 2023.

According to the federal agency report, the job of postsecondary teachers is growing in demand in the U.S.

Like high school teachers, postsecondary teachers usually specialise in a subject. Their duties include planning lessons, grading assignments, drafting instructional plans and advising students, the labour statistics bureau indicates.

However, teaching in postsecondary usually need a Ph.D. to become a full-time job at a university, but a master’s degree is sufficient if you want to be an adjunct or teach at community colleges.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

