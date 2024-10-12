Here are 10 most lucrative courses for Nigerian students abroad

As the ‘japa’ wave continues to surge, Nigerians intending to study abroad should take cognizance of the courses that will fetch them career success in foreign countries.

It is obvious that studying abroad comes with a lot of advantages and opportunities, but a fact remains that not all courses are profitable and some courses are more profitable than others.

Research has revealed the 10 most lucrative courses available to Nigerian students intending to study abroad.

Computer Science/Information Technology

Computer Science/Information Technology course is lucrative for any Nigerian students going abroad.

The course offers a student knowledge in career fields such as programming, software development, cybersecurity, and data analysis, skills which are highly demanded across the globe.

The world is tilting towards tech or soft-skills, hence, acquiring knowledge in computer science is fundamental to succeeding in the global workplace.

Engineering

Engineering courses offers students a lot opportunities to getting gainful employment overseas, because many countries abroad are need of mechanical, electrical, or civil engineers.

Hence, applying for engineering courses is a pathway to career success abroad, as it has the tendency to opens doors to exciting projects, from advanced tech to critical infrastructure.

Medicine and Surgery

Medicine and Surgery in most universities abroad is a good course to pursue, because with the consistent surging number of aging population and healthcare needs, doctors are in great demand overseas.

Many universities, especially in Europe, the United States of America, Canada, and Asian countries have adequate facilities that will help expose a student to extensive medical knowledge, and hands-on clinical experience, among others.

Nursing

Nursing, and other paramedical are very lucrative courses to study abroad, because they are in demand everywhere, and the skills are globally valuable.

Pursuing nursing a career overseas comes with high job security, because it exposes students to different healthcare approaches, broadening their knowledge.

Pharmacy

Applying to study pharmacy in universities overseas is a good idea, because it is a well-rounded field, mixing science, medicine, and patient care.

The course avails the students with the opportunity of mastering drug management and patient guidance.

Business Administration/Management

Business Administration/Management is a good course to study abroad because it offers students expertise in leadership, finance, marketing, and strategy which are skills needed in many big industries globally.

Business Admin as a course is a dynamic field that opens doors to a world of opportunities, making it a fantastic choice for ambitious student.

It is the fulcrum to every economy, hence, with a degree in Business Admin, a student has many options, from starting his or her own business to climbing the corporate ladder.

Finance/Economics

Nigerians going for Finance/Economics in universities abroad are pursuing a lucrative career.

The course can open opportunities for students in field such as financial analysis, investments, and economic trends, and helping a student gain valuable skills that can fetch him/her good jobs across the globe.

Environmental Science

Environmental Science as a course of study abroad positions students for a greener, and more sustainable future.

The course gives students understanding about the planet and how to find solutions to the challenges it faces.

Students gain deeper knowledge into ecology, conservation, and environmental policy, besides gaining skills that are crucial in today’s world.

In addition, studying abroad exposes you to a global perspective on environmental issues and innovative solutions.

Data Science/Analytics

As a Nigerian student, studying Data Science/Analytics in universities abroad unlocks the door to the future.

The course exposes students on humanising the data explosion and turning it into insights.

It avails them knowledge in data analysis, machine learning, and using data to make smart decisions, and these skills are sought-after in today’s job market.

International Relations/Political Science

Studying International Relations/Political Science abroad will help students become global diplomats in the making.

The course is all about understanding how the world works politically, diplomatically, and socially, which exposes students to foreign policy, conflict resolution, and international cooperation, and gaining skills that will open variety of doors for him/her.

