Henkel, Silverbird partner to empower Nigerians

Henkel Nigeria, a leading German multinational renowned for its iconic brands such as WAW, Nittol, and Got2B, has partnered with Silverbird Group to empower Nigerians.

Also, the collaboration is a celebration of individuality, creativity, and empowerment that aligns perfectly with the brand identity of Got2B, Henkel’s Beauty consumer brand.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for both Henkel Nigeria and Silverbird Group as they work together to inspire and empower individuals across Nigeria.

More than just a hair styling brand, Got2B champions individuality and confidence, inviting consumers to embrace their unique identities with its empowering tagline, “For whoever you want to be.”

Rajat Kapur, managing director of Henkel Nigeria, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating that the strategic collaboration embodies the organisaion’s shared vision of empowering Nigerians to express their individuality and creativity.

“We are particularly grateful to Guy Murray-Bruce, President of Silverbird Group. His insights as a member of Henkel Nigeria’s Advisory Council have continued to enrich our organisation.”

Kapur invites all Nigerian women who appreciate style and elegance to join the Got2B movement saying, “Embrace your individuality, share your unique styles with the world, and together, let’s celebrate the beauty of being authentically you.”

Henkel Nigeria also used the occasion to announce Paula Ezendu as an inspiring co-creator and influencer for the Got2B brand.

Henkel Nigeria’s MD said that the choice of Paula “signifies the commitment to celebrating diverse styles and empowering Nigerian women. We are excited to have her represent our vision and inspire others to join the Got2B movement.”

Silverbird Group, shares a philosophy centered on providing contemporary family entertainment and relaxation to Nigerians.

As a leading media and entertainment company in Africa, the organisation focuses on delivering high-quality services across various sectors including radio, television, real estate, and cinemas.

This partnership with Henkel Nigeria will further enhance Silverbird’s commitment to enriching the lives of Nigerians through innovative and engaging content.

“We are excited to partner with Henkel Nigeria, a brand that resonates with millions of Nigerians. This strategic alliance allows us to combine our strengths to create impactful experiences that celebrate the beauty of self-expression and individuality,” said Guy Bruce, president, Silverbird Group.