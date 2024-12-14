Governor’s Golf Challenge: Carloha commits to fostering sports in Nigeria

The Governor’s Golf Challenge has provided an ideal platform for Carloha Nigeria, an exclusive distributor of Chery vehicles, to connect with Nigeria’s elite and automotive enthusiasts.

Also, the auto dealer has pledged to continue to foster sports development in the country as it backs the prestigious game of golf.

By sponsoring the game of golf, Carloha is reinforcing its position as a brand that values excellence, performance, and innovation—qualities that resonate deeply with the spirit of the game of golf.

There will be an exclusive display of Chery’s premium models including the Tiggo 8 Pro, Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 2 Pro, and Arrizo 5.

This will offer Nigerian auto lovers and golf enthusiasts the opportunity to experience firsthand the innovation, style, and engineering brilliance that define the Chery brand.

It will underscore Carloha’s dedication to delivering world-class automotive solutions to its esteemed customers in Nigeria.

Participating in the Governor’s Golf Challenge slated to be held in Ikoyi Club aligns seamlessly with the auto dealer’s mission to support community-building activities and promote a lifestyle of luxury and distinction.

It strengthens its connection with a dynamic audience while showcasing Chery’s prowess as a global automotive leader.

It will also engage visitors with exciting activities and giveaways. Attendees will also have the chance to learn more about Chery’s cutting-edge technology and features from experts at the Carloha booth. This interactive engagement promises to enhance the overall experience for golf enthusiasts and potential Chery customers.

In addition, Carloha has introduced a special offer for the Tiggo 2 Pro and Arrizo 5 as part of activities to mark the Yuletide celebration, ensure that customers own top-tier vehicles and enjoy a rewarding festive season filled with surprises.

This package includes a Chery Brand Gift Box, a premium audio speaker system, and the chance to win an Old Yorker E-bike valued at N2.9 million.

“The festive season is synonymous with giving, and Carloha’s holiday offer exemplifies the spirit of generosity. With premium gift packages, exclusive deals, and a chance to win a luxury e-bike, Carloha ensures that every customer feels celebrated this yuletide. This initiative cements Carloha’s reputation as a brand that goes above and beyond to create unforgettable customer experiences,” Joseph Omokhapue, sales director of Carloha.

To make vehicle ownership more accessible to potential buyers, Carloha is offering an unmatched six years of free service and a comprehensive six years or 200,000 km warranty, whichever comes first ensure customers have peace of mind.

Share