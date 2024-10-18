GO GIRL board game: Teaching a girl child how to challenge barriers, build confidence

The girl-child in Nigeria is recognised as a human being who is protected by the laws of Nigeria which include the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Child Rights Act, and other legal instruments geared toward the protection of child’s rights.

According to the Child Rights Act, the recognizable rights of a girl-child in Nigeria include: Right to survival and development, Right of a child to free, compulsory and universal primary education, Right of a child in need of special protection measure and Right of the unborn child to protection against harm, amongst others.

Beyond these fundamental rights is to understand the harmful norms that limit access to education.

At the International Day of the Girl Child event in Abuja, Beyond the Classroom Foundation recently launched the innovative GO GIRL board game.

This game is designed to help girls understand the harmful social norms that often limit their access to education and negatively impact their self-esteem.

The event drew over 500 participants, including girls from more than 20 schools across the city.

One of the event’s highlights was the unveiling of the GO GIRL board game by Raquel Kasham Daniel, Founder and Executive Director of Beyond the Classroom Foundation, along with Oluwaseun Daniel and Yejide Ipadeola, BTCF board members

Together, they demonstrated how the game works, showing just how fun and engaging it is while teaching girls to challenge barriers and build confidence.

Raquel said, “This board game is more than just a game; it’s a tool for empowerment. We want to equip girls with the knowledge of their rights and the confidence to stand up for themselves. GO GIRL gives them a fun way to learn how to navigate the challenges they face, especially in their pursuit of education.”

The GO GIRL board game tackles key issues, from societal stereotypes to everyday obstacles girls face in school and at home.

It aligns with the goals of the Beyond Her Odds Initiative, funded by the IGNITE (Inspiring Girls and Grassroots Networks for Inclusive and Transformative Education), a consortium that includes the International Rescue Committee (IRC), Urgent Action Fund-Africa (UAF-Africa), and the Partnership for African Social and Governance Research (PASGR) which is about breaking down barriers for girls and creating a supportive environment for their growth.

In addition, the game emphasizes the importance of self-esteem, reminding girls that they are capable of great things regardless of the limits society may try to place on them.

Kuchingoro, a student from Junior Secondary School, expressed her excitement about the game: “I can’t wait to play GO GIRL with my friends. It’ll help us learn about our rights and how to fight for our education while reminding us that we’re more than what society sometimes tells us.”

The game was met with enthusiasm, and beyond the fun aspect, it serves as an educational tool not just for girls, but also for parents, teachers, and communities.

After the event, one attendee noted, “This game isn’t just for girls, it’s for everyone. It’s about understanding that when you empower a girl, you’re empowering an entire generation and giving them the confidence to face the world.”

During a scheduled school tour next term, GO GIRL will be distributed to schools, organisations, and communities as part of the Beyond Her Odds Initiative, ensuring that girls across the state have access to this inspiring resource.

Share