Glenfiddich’s Grand Sleeves Launch in Lagos: A Bold Celebration of its Mavericks

Asides being the top Single-malt whisky in town, one thing we have come to love about Glenfiddich is the brand’s ability to deliver exactly what they say they will! Most recent case in point is the official launch of the Grand Sleeves which took place on the 20th of October, at The Library Lagos situated in Victoria Island.

The launch was hosted by the ever-charismatic host, Tomike Adeoye, who brought life to the evening with a dash of bubbly energy that teased smiles out of all present, including Glenfiddich’s remarkable collaborators: Mr Eazi, Nancy Isime, Ifeanyi Nwune & William Chechet. Together with Glenfiddich, they created limited-edition sleeves that paid tribute to the bold presence of Nigeria’s rich heritage in music, art, fashion and modern pop culture across the global scene.

And what better way to start an event of this calibre than with exquisite cocktails infused with the very sleeves being launched? Guests were greeted with Glenfiddich-infused cocktails that were as vibrant as Nancy Isime’s purple-themed 15-year-old sleeve, as luscious as Ifeanyi Nwune’s artistic 12-year-old bottle and as exotic as Mr. Eazi’s afrobeat-inspired 18-year-old sleeve.

As the night unfolded, each collaborator was invited to the stage to share the story behind their limited-edition sleeves. Ifeanyi Nwune, the talented fashion designer, highlighted his sleeve’s connection to his journey of resilience — the highs and lows of becoming a standout fashion designer, establishing a record label and launching his very own factory.

Explaining the design behind the 12-year-old, he spoke about how the measuring tapes around the sleeve symbolise not just his craft but the universal measurements of humanity, standing for hope and resilience.

Taking the stage, Mr. Eazi took us on a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing his personal growth and incredible journey from school days to his recent wins.

As he talked about his 18-year-old sleeve, he reminded everyone of the boldness, pride, and ambition that truly defines Nigerians everywhere.

Nancy Isime passionately discussed her 15-year-old sleeve, infused with elements of her rich Benin culture.

According to her, the striking purple colour on the sleeve showcases the royalty of the people of Benin. In addition, Nancy explained how the sleeve represents her journey as an actor, host, and creator, showcasing her commitment to being a bold, authentic woman as she embraces her 30’s.

Aside from the moving commentaries delivered by the collaborators, Glenfiddich treated guests to show-stopping entertainment from the very beginning. Guests were entertained with an Afrofuturistic dance choreography by The Library performers and a mesmerising Hula Hoops act that featured dazzling, light-studded hoops that twirled and sparkled in the spotlight with each act. That was not all.

The DJs — DJ Baggio, DJ Fisayo and the duo HandiXWanni — delivered thrilling performances that seamlessly blended Amapiano, Afrobeats, and international pop hits in a heady symphony.

Now let’s talk about the food. The menu was a feast for the senses, featuring mouth-watering Prawn tempura, succulent Beef sirloin, tender pan-seared lamb racks, and the ultimate indulgence of warm Mulva pudding topped with vanilla ice cream. An actual dining experience fit for royalty.

And looking at the guest list, we can honestly say there was royalty present. The star-studded event drew the likes of Temi Otedola, Etim Effiong, Elozonam, Ini-Dinma Okojie, Crossdaboss, Deyemi Okanlawon, Efai Iwara, Munachi Abii, Mimi Onalaja, amongst other mavericks in the Nigerian creative industry, all of whom added a heightened sense of sophistication and excitement to the atmosphere.

If you thought the event was over, then you thought wrong. The afterparty was everything we hoped for and more. The exceptional DJ Obi and DJ Ani Daya took to the turntables and absolutely lit up the night, leaving guests breathless with insane moments to remember.

In all, the launch of the #CelebrateTheBold 2.0 wasn’t just an event; it was a celebration of creativity, boldness, and the bright future ahead. It honoured the independent spirit of Nigeria and recognized the incredible contributions of all collaborators making fearless moves and shaping the cultural landscape.

As we eagerly await the next unforgettable Glenfiddich experience, we leave you with these inspiring words “Stay bold and live true to yourself.”

