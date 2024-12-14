Gender equity in governance: Kwara upholds WISCAR’s diversity, inclusivity advocacy

Kwara State is number one in Nigeria’s gender equity, and diversity with 50 percent of women in its cabinet formation in tandem with the Women in Successful Careers’ (WISCAR) advocacy for femininity presence, and fairness in workplaces.

Olufolake Abdulrazaq, the first lady of Kwara State disclosed this in her address at the 2024 annual leadership and mentoring conference of WISCAR, held in Lagos recently.

She said the governor was deliberate about giving women, youth and the physically challenged people a place in the state’s political space.

“Prior to our assumption of office in Kwara State, there was no women in the House of Assembly, but now the state has five female lawmakers, and one of the women is the youngest female legislature ever, she won the election at age 25.

The governor intentionally included the youth and physically challenged in his cabinet. In his first tenure, he actually had more women than men in his cabinet, and in his second tenure, he decided to make 50/50,” she said.

The chairperson of Nigeria governor’s wives forum explained that Kwara State government has the political will for gender diversity, inclusivity, and equity which is the reason the governor ensured that youth under 40 years are included in the cabinet formation, guaranteeing that round pegs are in round holes.

Buttressing on the theme; “Fueling Resilience: Empowering Diversity for Economic Success”, the Kwara State first lady decried the fact that culture and funding limits women participation in Nigeria’s political space. She called for a review of the country’s political culture and money politics to allow women inclusivity.

“Funding and culture tweaking is essential to having more women in Nigeria’s politics. Unconscious bias in political space, sexual and gender-based violence must be stamped out of Nigerian political system,” she said.

Abdulrazaq disclosed that Nigerian governor’s wives forum which she chairs, has reached an agreement with the national legislatures to pass the bill on gender-based violence in their efforts to free the Nigerian woman from unconscious bias even in the political space.

WISCAR has been in the forefront advocating for gender diversity, inclusivity, equity and parity. The non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering and developing the next generation of women in professions and careers are working with strategic partners to deliver programming that drives gender-equitable workplaces furthering women’s advancement in leadership.

Its partnership with the United Nations Women drives gender-responsive workplace initiatives including Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEP), and Affirmative Procurement (GRP).

According to the World Economic Forum, “The PwC Workplace Inclusion Indicator Index reveals a persistent gender inclusion gap, which impacts women’s ability to seek promotions and develop new skills.

“Inclusion is essential for organisational agility; empowering women to embrace new technology and future-proof their careers aids business competitiveness in the face of global trends.

“The journey towards a fully inclusive workplace requires ongoing effort, leadership accountability and a collective commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion at all levels.”

Experts believe that gender diversity will boost the workplace income by $12 million in 2025.

Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media

