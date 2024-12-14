GAH Awards: Celebrating outstanding leadership in sustainable change, growth

… GRV, Ajaero, others get recognition

In a world where the call for sustainable practices grows ever louder, the 12th Edition of GMYT African Humanitarian (GAH) Awards has again spotlighted leaders championing transformative change.

Last Sunday night, in a ceremony that blended elegance with a commitment to the environment, the awards celebrated individuals and organisations that are driving progress in sustainable growth and societal impact.

The event themed “Against All Odds,” was aimed towards championing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for lasting impact, and honouring exceptional leaders who are transforming Africa’s business landscape.

This year’s honorees included visionaries from diverse fields such as renewable energy, community development, and innovative technologies. Their efforts contribute to economic advancement and set a benchmark for ethical and sustainable practices.

“The theme of this year’s GAH Awards encapsulates the very essence of what it means to build a legacy that lasts, to rise above adversity, and to create opportunities where others might see obstacles,” Princess Oghene, President, GAH Awards, said.

Oghene, who is also the founder and executive chairman of GMYT Group Limited, echoed that these values are not just words but a driving force.

“They are the driving force behind the remarkable individuals and businesses we have recognised tonight. They’re the core principles that fuel our mission to empower leaders who defy challenges and it is these same principles that have guided the GAH Awards since its inception.

“Tonight, as we unveil the “Against All Odds: Global GAH Awards Chronicles”, we are not just celebrating past accomplishments; we are laying the foundation for future success.

“This compendium is a celebration of the visionary leaders who have set the bar higher who have challenged the status quo, and who have inspired a new generation of leaders. It is a reminder that the legacies we build today will echo through the generations that follow.”

The organisers of the awards revealed that the event in Nigeria goes beyond recognition, but also focuses on sustainable change by addressing critical United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that are essential for long-term growth and resilience in African businesses.

Joe Ajaero, President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV), an architect, entrepreneur and politician, Ayodeji James Ibitoye, a public relations strategist, and Wakawaka Doctor among others were honoured on the night.

In his keynote speech titled “overcoming all forms of odds and challenges, especially in Nigeria that we have today”, GRV said businessmen and entrepreneurs need resilience and exploration of opportunities to excel.

He said: “Our first collective challenge for me, to my mind, as a black man, an African in this world today, we suffer from an identity crisis that has had us subcontract our thinking to the rest of the world.

“This is a very big problem. As a people that have been enslaved and colonised, we are yet to understand the true value of coming together.”

GRV cited that Nigerians and Africans are still playing different identities without coming together despite the cooperation shown by her colonisers who also have their differences.

“The tribal Europeans have come together and are no longer fighting themselves, but we are still here playing our own different identities without coming together. And this challenge for me is a mental one.

“As a collective we must renew our minds to our education system and our vision and expectation of our leaders.

“We must start to nurture empire ambitions where we not only think about today, but we think about the future generations that are coming and we make our plans in that regard and also manage our resources with them in mind. We must teach our children and ourselves our true history.”

GRV challenged Nigerians and Africans to get involved in developing a mission, a real desire for the growth of the continent, and find leaders that match that vision.

“Let’s seek growth, excellence, prosperity, and all, because it is in your enlightened, selfish interest and the safety of your life and property that everybody is prosperous,” he added.

Speaking about his latest accolade, Wakawaka Doctor, who won the Travel Influencer of the Year Award, said, “I am deeply honoured to receive this award. It represents my commitment to helping people find better opportunities through safe and informed travel. Migration is more than just moving—it’s about transforming lives.”

Winning the Travel Influencer of the Year award further solidifies Wakawaka Doctor’s impact on the migration and travel space. His dedication to empowering individuals and his emphasis on mental health and well-being set him apart as a trusted guide in an increasingly complex world.

Wakawaka Doctor, when asked about how he envisions the future states, “I will continue to inspire others to explore opportunities beyond borders.” This further proves that with the right guidance, dreams can become reality.

