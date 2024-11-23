Future Face 2024: Unveiling the next gen of top models

Continuing its tradition of excellence, Beth Model Management says 15 years of discovering Africa’s next top models and nurturing them for global stardom, they are set to unveil the next gen of top models.

Following successful castings across 20 African countries, the anticipated event will take place on December 1st, 2024, at the Royal Box, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The castings have brought together remarkable talent from across the continent, who will now compete for the title and the opportunity to enter the international fashion scene.

Future Face Global is a modeling competition organised by Beth Model Management, one of Africa’s leading agencies known for discovering successful models such as Fattou Kebbeh, Davidson Obennebo, Rayan El-Mahmoud, Olaniyan Olamijuwon and Mayowa Nicholas.

The show’s mission is to find the next African supermodel, nurturing them through training, partnerships, and global exposure. It is a platform that merges African culture, fashion, and creativity while pushing boundaries in the global fashion industry.

Future Face Global, formerly known as Elite Model Look Nigeria, has expanded its reach and celebrates this milestone year by spotlighting Africa’s diversity and cultural influence in global fashion.

Key Features of this year’s Grand Finale celebration include marking a decade and a half of discovering Africa’s next top models and giving the talents a shot at the global stage.

The 20 finalists will take part in a seven day bootcamp leading up to the finale, where they will undergo rigorous training, including catwalk practice, photo shoots, acting classes, health and wellness workshops and professional styling sessions.

The grand finale will not only crown the winners but also feature African designers and streetwear brands, celebrating the continent’s fashion heritage.

The event is expected to attract top fashion industry leaders, modeling agencies and media houses. The winners of Future Face Global will receive exclusive contracts with leading international modeling agencies, offering them the opportunity to launch an international career in fashion.

Elizabeth Isiorho, Founder, Future Face Global, said she remains committed to their mission of nurturing African talent, collaborating with international partners and local fashion houses as well as opening doors for young models to make their mark on the global fashion scene.

Future Face 2024 is sponsored by Mikano Motors, Royal Beauty Club, MAC Cosmetics, Laurent-Perrier Champagne, and The Royal Box.

