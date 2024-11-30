Future Face 2024 to showcase African fashion through leading designers

Future Face, the iconic model search competition dedicated to discovering Africa’s next top models will on Sunday

showcase African fashion through leading designers, attracting top industry leaders, celebrities, influencers, and media houses.

Beth Model Management, Africa’s foremost modelling agency, announced its 15th anniversary edition.

Following physical castings in ten African countries and thousands of digital applications from all over the world, the Future Face 2024 grand finale will take place on Sunday, December 1st, 2024, at the Royal Box in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Future Face, which has been behind the discovery of top models like Mayowa Nicholas, Davidson Obennebo, Tobi Momoh, Victor Ndigwe, Chika Emmanuela and Fattou Kebbeh, will guide selected finalists through a week-long bootcamp before the highly-anticipated finale.

Two winners will be chosen by a panel of esteemed judges to secure exclusive contracts with top international modeling agencies, launching their global fashion careers with a bang.

Sponsored by Mikano Motors, Regal Beauty Club, MAC Cosmetics, Laurent-Perrier Champagne, Sari Signature, Cube 65, and The Royal Box, this milestone event promises to be a dazzling celebration of African talent, fashion and music.

