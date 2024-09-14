From selling personal properties to building luxury homes: The untold story of Ayobami Akindipe

Ayobami Akindipe, Ace Real Estate founder and Chief Executive Officer, who in the early days of the company sold personal properties to commit fully to developing the Ace brand has recounted the successes for four years and counting.

As the organisation under Akindipe celebrates four years of creating beautiful home and property memories for many Nigerians across all strata, it says it remains even more committed to upholding the trust and satisfaction of all existing and potential investors.

There are hundreds of unsatisfactory stories in the real estate industry in Nigeria. From the outrageous about 28 million housing deficits for Nigerians to below-standards property delivery to outright swindling people out of their hard-earned money and non-delivery of property, the list goes on. In the past four years, Ayobami Akindipe through Ace Real Estate has come on board to change the narrative.

Striving on integrity and astute customer satisfaction, Ace Real Estate from the onset built a legacy of sincerity which continues to make the brand attractive to worthy investors.

From predominantly land sales and management services, the real estate company in just four years have evolved to becoming home construction champions putting smiles to the faces of many Nigerian families and individuals.

Akindipe, the CEO said aside affordable luxury homes, Ace Real Estate also provides land ownership opportunities in different locations in Lagos.

“Ace City, Prime City, Crystal City, Vision City and Domaine City are some of Ace’s properties that have given several Nigerians the title, landowners. The growth and grandeur operations of Ace Real Estate from predominantly land sellers to the creation of beautiful, affordable luxury home memories is the authentication of the mission, resilience, sacrifices and sincerity of purpose of Ace Real estate

“As a community-driven organisation that is not purely focused on profit, Ace Real Estate in 2022 established Ace Academy, a corporate social responsibility arm charged with the responsibility of providing free training and mentorship for youth across Nigeria to gain realtors skills for onward entrepreneurship or optional income stream.

“In two years of Ace Academy, about 20,000 Nigerians have passed through the intensive, yet rewarding realtors free training with certificate of completion armed to contribute to the workforce and economy of Nigeria. Specifically, Ace Real Estate employs about 54 people directly in its various office, field and ancillary operations while over 2,000 persons benefit are indirectly employed,” the CEO disclosed.

Speaking on its latest project, Akindipe, stated that Ace’s latest project, Two3Four Residence located few meters from the popular Freedom Way in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos is a testament to the vision and continuous giant strides of the company. 42 opulent and smart apartments designed in one and two all ensuite bedrooms, clock-round security and power, a central water treatment plant and spacious ground floor parking among many others are some of its features.

Prior to Two3Four Residence, the CEO said the Ace double projects; Number 31 located in Ikate-Lekki and 78 Residence located at the prestigious Victoria Garden City both in Lagos are all sold-out properties that are set to be delivered to investors as scheduled by September this year.

Both the Number 31 and 78 Residence projects have a combined 38 apartments while the newest 42-apartment Two3Four Residence showcase the growing opportunities of investing with Ace Real Estate.