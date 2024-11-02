From humble beginnings to CEO: How ‘Okada-man’ built transport empire

Chukwuemeka Ituma, the chief executive officer of Enviable Transport Services started his transportation business from humble beginnings while on campus where he was known as an ‘Okada’ man, motorcycle rider man to owning a registered transport company.

Ituma’s journey began in the bustling streets of Lagos, where he navigated the challenges of driving a Keke (tricycle) to make ends meet.

Through hard work, determination, and a vision for a better future, he navigated his way through the toxic business ecosystem of Lagos, and Nigeria at large to register his company in 2020, and has grown his dream business to become one of the leading brands in Nigeria’s innovative car rental service space.

While on campus, at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike-Umuahia, Abia State, Ituma nurtured his Okada business with passion while pushing his academic career as a student to become a household brand in Nigeria’s vehicle rental space.

With a passion for transportation and a keen eye for opportunity, he saw a gap in the market for reliable, affordable, and eco-friendly transportation solutions, and made the best of the opportunity.

Ituma through sheer grit and perseverance built his Enviable Transport Service from the ground up. His commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction quickly set his company apart, earning him a loyal customer base and critical acclaim.

With a sound knowledge of the power of networking in business, he sought partnership with Obi Cubana, a respected entrepreneur and business leader, which marked a significant milestone in his business journey.

This collaboration brings together two visionary minds, combining Ituma’s innovative approach to transportation with Cubana’s business acumen and expertise.

“Obi Cubana’s partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. Together, we’re revolutionising transportation in Nigeria, creating opportunities and making a positive impact on our community,” he said.

Ituma’s story serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs and a reminder that success is within reach with dedication and hard work. As Enviable Transport Service continues to grow and thrive, Ituma remains steadfast in his mission to transform Nigeria’s transportation landscape.

“Speaking on the vision of the company, Ituma, the managing director / CEO of Enviable Transport, said the company has taken delivery of the first batch of electric vehicles (EV) from its super-partners, Wuling Nigeria, marking a significant milestone in the company’s mission to revolutionise transportation in Nigeria.”

According to the serial entrepreneur, Enviable Transport Services operates on hire-purchase basis.

“We manage vehicles and tricycles for clients on hire purchase basis. We let you book your way, ride your way, pay your way and earn your way. We give you complete control over your entire experience.”

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

