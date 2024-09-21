From football to SDGs, former Black Stars captain carries on with goal scoring

Asamoah Gyan is no stranger to the spotlight. Known for his legendary goals and iconic celebratory dance moves, the former captain of the Black Stars (Ghana’s national football team) has made his mark across the football world.

Beyond the stadium cheers and accolades, the retired striker, Africa’s all-time top scorer in FIFA World Cup history, has been actively contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In an episode of the Sustainable Africa Series, produced by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Gyan discusses his SDG-related initiatives in health and education, highlighting football’s role as a unifying tool for peace.

His message comes as world leaders prepare to meet in New York City this September for the Summit of the Future, which aims to strengthen global cooperation and address key challenges, including accelerating progress on the SDGs.

With a legacy cemented by his record-breaking six goals at the FIFA World Cup, Asamoah is more than just Africa’s top scorer on the global stage. Through the Asamoah Gyan Foundation, he has spearheaded efforts to provide clean drinking water, promote girl-child education, and support vulnerable communities across Ghana.

His work aligns with key Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being), Goal 4 (Quality Education), and Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation).

What makes Gyan’s story remarkable is how he seamlessly connects his past victories with his present mission. “I don’t need cameras to capture my work,” he says, emphasizing that his foundation’s efforts aim to motivate others to take action.

Asamoah firmly believes that those with influence have a duty to give back. He finds motivation in the actions of others and hopes that by highlighting his own efforts, more people will be encouraged to uplift their communities.

Even as a national hero, Asamoah admits that securing partnerships hasn’t been easy. “People assume that because I played football and made money, I can do it alone. But no one can do it alone,” he laments, calling for more collaboration to make a greater impact

Beyond his philanthropic efforts, the former Black Stars captain passionately advocates for football as a unifying force for peace. Reflecting on the power of the game to bridge divides, he recalls moments in history where football defused political tensions and brought warring factions together.

This aligns closely with SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions), which emphasizes the importance of promoting peaceful and inclusive societies. Asamoah cites the example of Didier Drogba’s intervention during the Ivorian civil war, using football as a platform to call for peace.

“Football brings people together. Politically, when a nation is going to play, you see supporters from different parties in one stadium, united behind one team. It’s powerful.”

As world leaders gather for the Summit of the Future, Asamoah emphasises that “success is not just measured in titles and trophies, but in the lives touched.” He stresses that by adopting a mindset of giving back and uplifting others, we can create a far greater and lasting impact.

His journey serves as a reminder that every goal scored for humanity brings us closer to a more sustainable, inclusive future, especially as we approach the 2030 deadline for achieving the SDGs