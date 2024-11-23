From chaos to calm: Transform your life with these stress-relieving tips

Black guy stressing and headache

Adulting is hard. Sometimes, you will be minding your business, then boom! House rent, transport, work pressures, family issues and, for some strange reason, your toddler has decided to stick his head through the railings because – why not?

Stress has become a common and inevitable part of life and it is even more palpable as we come to the end of the year with financial strain, taking stock of the ending year, and preparing for the coming year.

All of us, from high-achieving CEOs to stay-at-home parents are dealing with stressors that can threaten to overwhelm us and jeopardise our general health and well-being. So, if stress is pervasive, how do we manage it effectively?

The first step is understanding that stress isn’t always bad. In small doses, it can actually be very helpful. In moments of pressure, stress can help you meet deadlines, ace that presentation, or jump out of the way of a speeding bicycle.

This is acute stress – short-term, manageable, and often necessary.

But when stress draws longer, turning into chronic stress, that’s when the trouble starts. It can take a toll on your body and mind. Physically, you may experience tense muscles, headaches, digestive issues, even skin flare-ups. Mentally, it can cloud your thoughts, mess with your focus, and leave you feeling irritable or anxious.

So, what can you do? Especially if the stressor isn’t going away anytime soon? This may sound trivial, but one major solution is deep breathing. Take a deep breath in, filling your lungs like a balloon. Hold it for a few seconds, then slowly exhale, releasing all the tension. Repeat this a few times, and you’ll be amazed at how quickly your stress can melt away. Whenever you’re feeling overwhelmed, just stop and breathe – at your desk, in the grocery store, or even during an awkward family conversation.

Speaking of built-in stress relievers, have you moved your body today? I’m not saying you have to run a marathon (unless you’re into that), but even a brisk ten-minute walk can work wonders. Exercise is great for feeling better. It gets your blood pumping, releases endorphins, and helps clear the mental fog.

Moving is part of a generally healthier lifestyle. A healthy diet, adequate sleep, and staying hydrated are essential for overall well-being, but they can also play a significant role in stress management.

When you neglect your body’s basic needs, it becomes easier to absorb stress when it does come. Mindfulness comes in here too. In today’s fast-paced world, you need to take a moment to feel present. You don’t need a special app or a silent retreat (though both can help).

All you need is a few minutes of your day to just be. Take your time with that coffee. Take your lunch break away from your desk when you can, and do nothing but savour your food and breathe out the stresses of the day. Lock yourself in your room while the kids are screaming next door and just breathe.

Do you want to know one of the biggest causes of stress? Overcommitment. When you say “yes” to too many things, you end up feeling overwhelmed, resentful and stressed out. Listen: you don’t have to do it all.

Start by prioritising what truly matters. Is this task or event really essential? Will it bring joy or add unnecessary anxiety? If it’s the latter, give yourself permission to politely decline.

Oh, and nip things in the bud early; don’t fudge the issue with “Okay, I will see how it goes, I’ll let you know if I can make it.” That just increases your agitation as the date approaches and you still don’t have an answer or excuse ready. Learn the art of saying “No.” as a complete sentence.

“I’m sorry I can’t make it but congratulations/condolences” is a perfectly valid response. You don’t have to make up an elaborate story. Setting boundaries isn’t selfish; it’s self-care.

When you manage your time wisely, you create space for what truly matters – and that’s a massive stress reliever.

Find time for the things and people who truly matter. You’re going through a bad phase but it’s not a bad life at all. Meet with friends and family who support you, can offer advice or lend a listening ear when you’re feeling overwhelmed.

Remember, laughter is the best medicine. Spend time with friends who remind you of the brighter side of life.

Of course, as with all things, it’s not enough to manage symptoms – you need to get to the root of the problem.

If you’re having financial pressures, all the deep-breathing in the world will not add money to your bank account.

Do not sit, wringing your hands about the problems you have. Think about creative solutions. If financial worries are weighing you down, explore new ways to increase income while also reviewing your budget for ways to save.

Family issues? Try open communication or seeking mediation to address underlying tensions. Tackling root causes will reduce the burden and ultimately free your mind up for other things that bring productivity and joy.

Stress may always be a part of life, but it doesn’t have to control you. We’re in these -ember months, some of the most stressful times of the year, so start incorporating these techniques to take charge of your stress and live a healthier, more balanced life. YOU deserve the time and effort it takes to grow and thrive.

Rachel Onamusi is the CEO of VN Sync, a full-service media marketing agency specializing in digital media strategy, has a proven track record of empowering brands through innovative campaigns and strategic partnerships. Based in the UK, Onamusi is a sought-after speaker, writer, and frequent media contributor.

