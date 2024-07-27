Four UNILORIN graduates empowered with N6M in Agripreneur programme

Four graduates of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) who participated in the BATN Foundation Graduate Agripreneur Programme for 2024 have been empowered with a total the sum of N6 million, with each young agripreneur getting N1.5 million.

The four winners as disclosed by the university authority are; Mustapha Ibrahim, who presented a proposal on the tomato awakening project (TAP), Olajire Adekunle Sherif, presented a proposal on Catfish production, Oluwadare Ogunmonye on maize production and Akinboye Anuoluwapo on scaling up tomato paste production respectively.

This initiative according to the organisers aims to empower graduates with entrepreneurial skills and opportunities in the agricultural sector.

Out of the eight innovative project proposals presented, four outstanding graduates were selected as winners. Each winner received an award of N1, 500,000 to support their agricultural venture.

Olubunmi Omotesho, the deputy vice-chancellor in-charge of academic who represented the vice-chancellor of UNILORIN, expressed the university’s delight by the achievements of its graduates and highlighted significance of the programme thus; “We are delighted by the achievements of our graduates in the BATN Foundation Graduate Agripreneur Programme.

“This initiative aligns with our university’s mission to produce graduates who are not only academically sound but also equipped with practical skills to drive economic growth. We congratulate the winners and look forward to their impactful contributions to the agricultural sector.”

Oluyemisi Fawole, the dean of the faculty of Agriculture at UNILORIN said the graduate agripreneur programme is a significant step towards achieving the institution’s goal of fostering entrepreneurial spirit among its graduates.

“The University of Ilorin remains committed to providing opportunities for its students to excel and make meaningful impacts in their chosen fields,” Fawole said.

Akinboye Anuoluwapo, one of the winners with his ‘tomato paste production’, expressed his gratitude and aspirations when he said that he was honoured to be selected as a winner of the BATN Foundation Graduate Agripreneur Programme.

“This award will enable me to scale up my tomato cultivation project and contribute to food security in Nigeria. I am grateful for the support and mentorship provided through this programme,” he said.

Oludare Odusanya, the general manager of the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF), a key partner in the programme who graced the occasion reiterated the foundation’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and sustainable development in Nigeria through initiatives like the graduate agripreneur programme.

“The graduate agripreneur programme is a testament to our dedication to nurturing young talents and promoting innovation in agriculture.

“We believe in the potential of these graduates to transform the agricultural landscape and drive economic prosperity,” Odusanya said.

The university management revealed that the graduates were chosen based on their innovative project proposals, commitment to sustainable agricultural practices, and potential for scalability.

“They will each receive mentorship and support from industry experts to ensure the successful implementation and growth of their ventures,” the management explained.

The award ceremony, held on the university campus at the Faculty of Agriculture, Sasakawa extension hall, was graced by the presence of esteemed stakeholders from the University of Ilorin and BATN Foundation. Representing the university were:

Olubunmi Omotesho, deputy vice-chancellor of academic, who stood-in for Wahab Egbewole, the vice-chancellor; Adegboyega Fawole, deputy vice-chancellor incharge of research, technology and innovation; Mansur Alfanla, the registrar at UNILORIN; Kamaldeen Omopupa, the university librarian; and Oluyemisi Fawole, the dean of the faculty of Agriculture, among others.

The organisers explained that looking forward, BATN foundation is poised to continue to expand its impact through strategic partnerships and collaborations with educational institutions, industry stakeholders, and the government.

“By scaling up its initiatives, the foundation aims to create more opportunities for young agripreneurs across Nigeria, contributing to entrepreneurship and sustainable development,” they said.