Folu Adeboye: Fostering a community that selflessly serves the elderly

Folu Adeboye, wife of Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has continued to amplify the need to foster a community that selflessly served the elderly.

Marking the 12th Anniversary in South Africa recently the spiritual mother reiterates her compassion for the old people stated that the love of Christ should be spread to such people.

Speaking at the programme held in South Africa, she said: “for over a decade, Heart of Love has selflessly served the elderly community in Alexandra, South Africa, extending the love of Christ to over 1,000 “go-go’s” (elderly women) and “madala’s” (elderly men) through monthly prayer meetings and grocery support.

“Although, this idea came up when I visited the Consul General of Nigeria embassy in South Africa Okey Emuchay in 2011 when he was giving report of how old people are dying in South Africa. However, later the Holy Spirit ministered to me that I have a rescue mission to do in this place from South Africa to Nigeria; throughout the night I could not sleep.

“Before we finished the convention I was praying that God should lead me to somebody who will hold the forth and I saw the face of Pastor Tunde Obokhai, always full of love, compassion so I called him and said can you help me do something and he said what is it mummy whatever you want me to do I will do so I asked what is causing the death of old people that in a day they will bury 10, 12 of them.”

“So, ever since I have been liaising with Pastor Tunde Obokhai and God in His infinite mercy, the one who knows all things and can do all things and then immediately we zoom into action. We began to enrich lives both physically and spiritually.”

Tunde Obokhai Coordinator Heart of Love Foundation, said, “Folu Adeboye right from the beginning has been the sole funder of this foundation. Through this initiative, the foundation has empowered 5,000 elderly individuals helping them gain financial independent and renewed purpose.

“Precisely in 2011 when our spiritual parent came visiting, to attend our annual convention which was in July 2011, they sort to see the Consul General of Nigeria consulate in Johannesburg, South Africa then in person of Okey Emuchay MFR, there the inspiration began and then she came up with the idea, the name the Heart of Love – caring for old people with the heart of Christ.”

“However, prior to then, my wife Matilda has been involved in helping abused women initiative in Alexandra. So, to kick start the Heart of Love, we were introduced to a place where some group of old women meet somewhere in Alex which could be a platform for us to take up this initiative. We started with five people, it extended to 10 people, then we grew from there gradually to 200 women and since then we’ve been growing till when the idea came for us to start a parish however, we took it from that level and started a parish named Jesus Ambassador.”

Through the inspiration of Folu Adeboye, operating primarily in alexander, South Africa and other RCCG parish location, the foundation has empowered 5,000 elderly individuals helping them gain financial independent and renewed purpose thereby provides holistic support including spiritual growth through bible study and material aid like food, clothing, winter supplies and skills & acquisition programme.

Other notable success stories include overcoming challenges and illness through Tunde Obokhai and a dedicated team to exercise love, compassion and dignity for the elderly changing lives and fostering great community.

