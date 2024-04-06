FG to support tourism growth in Badagry

…as Minister, lauds Sesi for exposing her to potentials in Badagry

Lola Ade-John, Nigeria’s Minister of Tourism, has stated that the Federal Government will help Badagry’s tourism industry grow and thrive in the coming years. She also commended Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan for initiating the working visit, which exposed her to the tourism potential of Badagry, an ancient and historic city of importance in Nigeria.

The Minister made the commitment yesterday, April 3rd, 2024, in Badagry, at a stakeholder engagement organized by Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan, House of Representatives member for Badagry Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

Ade-John, after hearing the concerns and issues raised by various stakeholders in Badagry’s tourist sector, stated that the current administration, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will look into various ways to develop the tourism potential in Badagry.

She lamented that, though little or nothing could done by the federal government this year due to the non-budgetary allocation of 2024 for Badagry tourism, she promised that her ministry, the ministry of tourism, would capture projects that will enhance tourism development in Badagry in the future budgets of the current administration.

The Minister charged the community, stakeholders, relevant governments, and its agencies with ensuring that the environment is cleaner enough to promote Badagry as Nigeria’s true tourism hub.

In his welcome address, Sesi Whingan, the House of Representatives member for Badagry Federal Constituency, congratulated the honorable minister for responding to his invitation to Badagry.

He stated that his invitation to the minister to visit Badagry and gain firsthand knowledge of the city’s tourist potential fulfills a campaign promise made to his constituents.

“The presence of the Minister of Tourism and his Lagos State counterpart here today underscores the importance of promoting and preserving our cultural heritage and natural beauty. It signifies a renewed commitment to showcasing Badagry’s unique attractions to both domestic and international tourists, thereby stimulating economic growth and fostering community development.

“Let us seize this chance to engage with the Ministry of Tourism, leveraging our combined efforts to promote Badagry as a top cultural tourism destination in Nigeria.”

“My campaign commitment to the great people of Badagry included promoting and developing Badagry’s tourism potential for economic growth and prosperity. I have focused, among other things, guaranteeing Badagry mines from the riches of tourism.” Sesi said in the welcome address

During the engagement, the stakeholders in the tourism industry in Badagry, led by Babatunde Ajose, a tourism entrepreneur, historian, and writer, presented a position paper on tourism development in Badagry to the honorable Minister.

The paper highlighted various concerns, challenges, and impediments to tourism development in Badagry. The paper further suggested immediate and long-term solutions to problems impeding tourism development in Badagry.

Badagry’s rich cultural heritage and historical significance have long been recognized as potential drivers of Tourism in Nigeria, yet many areas remain untapped.

The Minister said the Ministry of Tourism has now set its sights on the historic town of Badagry with the view of developing the various tourism potentials in the historic town, aiming to unlock its tourism potential and elevate it to a global destination following her visit organized by the national assembly member representing Badagry, Hon. Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan.

The Minister promised her ministry would support and collaborate with relevant stakeholders to involve and promote diaspora festivals among others in Badagry. She also mentioned that the FG will look into the construction of the Door of Return and other various interventions aimed at the development of tourism in Badagry.

The working visit by the minister was aimed at showcasing the various tourism potentials in Badagry, exploring the rich cultural and historical heritage of Badagry, and engaging with stakeholders in the tourism industry on ways to develop the sector for the economic gains of Badagry, Lagos State, and Nigeria at large.

During her visit, the Minister paid homage to the paramount king of Badagry, Aholu Babatunde Menutoyi 1, the Akran of Badagry. The minister and his entourage also visited Vlekete, the Badagry Slave Market, the first-storey building in Nigeria, and the Agia Tree Monument Center, the place where the gospel was first preached and the first Christmas was held in Nigeria, which was recently reconstructed by the Lagos State government.

The minister was joined by Ayo Adeagbo, the Special Assistant to the President on Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy;

Toke Benson-Awoyinka, the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture; and top government functionaries from the federal and Lagos State’s ministries of art, culture, and tourism.

Among the hosts, apart from MHR Sesi Whingan, are Hon. Solomon Saanu Bonu, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly for Badagry Constituency 1 and house committee chairman on tourism, arts, and culture; Lagos State’s Commissioner for Youths, Mobolaji Ogunlende; Badagry Local Government Chairman, Segun Onilude; Gbenu Henugbe; the council chairman of Badagry West Local Council Development Area; and other top government officials.

The host royal fathers include: Aholu Menutoyi, the Akran of Badagry; Oba Friday Kosoko, the Oniworo of Iworo kingdom; Aholu Fabiyi Jimoh, De-Ovitotode Toyi of Ikoga Zebbe Kingdom; Alapa of Apa Egun-Awori’s kingdom; Oba Oyekan Adekanmi Ilufemiloye Ajose Posii III, the Ajagun of Imeke Kingdom; Oba Olatunji Ogabi; the Aholu of Ajido; HRM Saheed Sedonu Adamson, Topon-Toyiaga 1, Aholu Sejiro Olalekan James, the Akweno of Kweme Kingdom; HRM, Aholu Agano Toniyon 1 of Ajara Agamathen Kingdom; Aholu Shewhenu Toyon 1 of Dale Whedakoh Kingdom; HRH, Aholu Nunayon Awogbemi Travil, Tosavi 1 of Akarakumo Kingdom; Patinvo, the Aholu of Iyafin, Aholu Jonah S. Egbenayon, the Owa Ajaka 1 of Age-Mowo land, some white cap chiefs among others.