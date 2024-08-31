Farewell to the Elegant Stallion: Onyeka Onwenu laid to rest in Lagos

Lagos bade farewell to one of Nigeria’s most beloved music icons, Onyeka Onwenu, popularly called “Elegant Stallion.” The legendary artist, whose voice and presence graced the Nigerian music scene for decades, was laid to rest in a serene ceremony that reflected the grace and elegance she embodied throughout her life.

Onyeka Onwenu passed away on July 30, 2024, at the age of 72. She took her last breath at Reddington Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos, after suddenly collapsing at an event held in honor of Stella Okoli, the Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceuticals. The news of her passing sent ripples of grief through the hearts of fans and admirers across the nation, as the country mourned the loss of a true cultural icon.

The funeral service, held at the Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, Lagos, was a moment of reflection, love, and gratitude.

Family, friends, and admirers gathered to celebrate the life of a woman whose music, activism, and spirit touched countless lives. Her final resting place is a peaceful vault in Ikoyi, where she was laid to rest in a private ceremony.

Among the notable figures who came to pay their respects were former presidential candidate Peter Obi and the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, both of whom had admired Onyeka’s contributions to Nigeria’s cultural and political landscape.

Onyeka Onwenu was more than just a singer; she was a storyteller, a broadcaster, an actress, and an activist. Her legacy is one of strength, beauty, and a deep commitment to justice and equality. Her music, with its timeless appeal, will continue to echo in the hearts of those who loved her.

She is survived by her two sons, who carry forward the legacy of a mother who was not only a national treasure but a beacon of inspiration and resilience.