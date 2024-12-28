Ex-FBN chief speaks of personal, professional journey in new book

Urum Eke, the Former Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc, (UK Eke), has unveiled a book at his 60th birthday.

He noted that the book encapsulates his last 60 years under four impact areas: personal life, professional journey, people/community, and practised faith.

Welcoming him to the sixth floor, the auditorium in Ikoyi was full of praises and eulogies for a selfless man who made a difference at work, family, friends, colleagues, and the less fortunate.

It was a twin event—celebration of life and launch of a book, IMPACT – A Life of Urum Kalu Eke. Chief reviewer, Olufemi Awoyemi, said the essence of the book is felt through its underlying message.

“The book’s title is simple but intriguing and captures the essence of a man known for his professionalism, rigour, and ‘impact’ on matters he chooses to handle. “UK,” as he is popularly called, has fought battles in the trenches of Nigeria’s gripping financial service industry. Like his Abiribaforbearers, he sumo-wrestled social prejudice, kickboxed professional incompetence, and shoulder-blocked organisational drift,’’ he said.

Dignitaries present include

Olumide Akpata, former governorship candidate of Edo State under Labour Party; Ernest Ebi, former Deputy Governor of Central Bank; Anya Anya, Prof. Emeritus; ABC Orjiakor, Founder and former Chair of Seplat Energy;

Alex Okafor, Group Chairman of Chicason Industries; Lateef Bakare, former Partner at Deloitte; Board of Development Chair of Bank of Nigeria, Kyari Abba Bukar.

