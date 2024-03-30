Every step of my journey has been fueled by desire to amplify voices of marginalised women – Chinny Ononuju-McErnest

Chinny Ononuju-McErnest is a passionate leader in the world of women’s empowerment and a steadfast advocate for vulnerable populations, with a special focus on women and children. Her journey began at the University of Massachusetts, where her studies in women’s issues sparked a lifelong commitment to driving change and addressing the various inequalities women face culturally, socially, and economically.

Over the years, Chinny has taken on various roles in the social impact space. She proudly serves as the Founder and CEO of The Women International (TWI), a social enterprise deeply committed to empowering women and girls. Guided by her vision, TWI has launched several transformative initiatives, including the “ONE-ON-ONE” counseling and 24/7 life coaching platform, providing vital support to countless women during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among her notable achievements, TWI, under her guidance, has reached over 10,000 women through impactful mental health awareness campaigns. They’ve provided counseling to 2,000 women, equipped 500 women with financial literacy and business skills, and empowered 50 women through the “Fund My Seed Capital” initiative in collaboration with The Good Way Foundation.

In this interview, she speaks on her passion for women empowerment and how she is able to drive change and address the various inequalities women faced culturally, socially, and economically through her projects and events.

As a passionate leader in the world of women’s empowerment and advocate for vulnerable populations, with a special focus on women and girls, kindly take us through your journey on women empowerment?

My passion for women’s empowerment was ignited during my college years when I studied public policy. This academic pursuit led me to delve deeply into issues surrounding women’s rights, particularly violence against women in Nigeria. The stark realities uncovered during my research propelled me to take action.

Upon returning to Nigeria, I encountered skepticism about the possibility of effecting change in a society where women often face systemic barriers. However, rather than succumbing to doubt, I channeled my determination into actionable initiatives. From creating awareness campaigns to advocating for policy reform, every step of my journey has been fueled by a desire to uplift and amplify the voices of marginalised women.

Through organisations like The Women International, which I founded, I’ve had the privilege of spearheading transformative programs aimed at empowering women and children. These initiatives range from educational support for girls in low-income communities to providing safe spaces for women to share their experiences and support one another. My journey has been marked by both challenges and triumphs, but each obstacle has only fueled my resolve to continue fighting for gender equality and social justice. Every woman I’ve had the honour of empowering and every life touched by our efforts reaffirms the importance of this work and inspires me to press forward.

Why the passion for women and when did you notice you had this drive to empower women and children?

My passion for women’s empowerment stems from a deeply ingrained belief in the inherent worth and potential of every individual, regardless of gender. Growing up, I witnessed firsthand the disparities and injustices faced by women and girls in my community and beyond. The second time experiences planted the seeds of empathy and advocacy within me from a young age.

However, it was during my college years, particularly while studying public policy, that I began to recognise the extent of systemic barriers hindering women’s progress. As I went into research on issues like violence against women, the urgency of addressing gender inequality became glaringly evident. It was then that I realised I couldn’t stand idly by while countless women and girls were denied basic rights and opportunities.

This realisation marked the beginning of my journey as a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment. From that point on, I became increasingly involved in initiatives aimed at uplifting and amplifying the voices of women and girls, whether through education, advocacy, or community support programs. The drive to empower women and girls has always been a core part of who I am, fueled by a deep-seated belief in the power of gender equality to create a more just and equitable world for all.

You studied women’s issues at the University of Massachusetts. How did this influence what you currently do for women?

Studying women’s issues at the University of Massachusetts was a pivotal experience that deeply influenced my dedication to women’s empowerment. Exploring women’s studies as part of the curriculum sparked a fire within me, exposing me to a wide range of topics related to equality, women’s rights, and the courageous struggles of women throughout history.

Learning about the many ways gender inequality affects society opened my eyes to the urgent need for change. I was inspired by the stories of women who challenged societal norms and fought tirelessly for equality, often in the face of significant challenges. Their resilience and determination resonated deeply with me, igniting a sense of purpose and motivating me to contribute to the ongoing fight for gender justice.

Studying women’s issues not only gave me a comprehensive understanding of the obstacles women face but also fostered a strong sense of empathy and solidarity with women from diverse backgrounds. It strengthened my commitment to advocating for policies and initiatives that promote gender equality, empower women, and dismantle systemic oppression. Ultimately, my studies at the University of Massachusetts laid the groundwork for my current work in championing women’s rights and empowerment. They provided the foundation for my ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive and equitable society where every woman and girl can thrive and reach her full potential.

How do you ensure you drive change and address the various inequalities women face culturally, socially, and economically?

At The Women International, our approach to driving change and addressing inequalities faced by women is multifaceted and holistic. We believe in creating inclusive and safe spaces where women from all walks of life can come together to share experiences, learn from each other, and advocate for change. One of our key strategies is through our community engagement initiatives, such as our circle events, both online and offline. These events provide platforms for women to discuss a wide range of topics, including confidence-building, economic independence, relationships, motherhood, governance, advocacy, equality, self-love, and more. By fostering open and honest dialogues, we empower women to address cultural, social, and economic inequalities in their own lives and communities.

Additionally, our CSR arm, including initiatives like the “Support a Girl Child” and “Fund My Seed Capital,” aims to reach women in low-income communities and provide them with the resources and support they need to thrive. For example, our ‘PinkBecauseIAmAGirl’ campaign, launched in honor of the International Day of the Girl Child, galvanised global support to raise awareness about the challenges faced by marginalised girls, particularly in Nigeria. By leveraging digital platforms and encouraging participation through hashtags, we amplify the voices of those advocating for change and call attention to critical issues affecting women and girls.

Furthermore, we actively collaborate with governments, NGOs, and other stakeholders to advocate for policy changes that promote gender equality and address systemic barriers faced by women. Through partnerships and advocacy efforts, we work towards creating a more equitable and inclusive society where every woman has the opportunity to fulfill her potential.

Overall, our comprehensive approach, grounded in community engagement, advocacy, and collaboration, enables us to drive meaningful change and contribute to the empowerment of women on a global scale.

Over the years, you have taken on various roles in the social impact space. You served as the Founder and CEO of The Women International (TWI), a social enterprise, committed to empowering women and girls. TWI has launched several transformative initiatives, including the “ONE-ON-ONE” counseling and 24/7 life coaching platform, providing vital support to countless women during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. How were you able to achieve all these and what are the success stories you have recorded from these ?

Over the years, leading The Women International (TWI) has been both challenging and rewarding. Our commitment to empowering women and girls has been the driving force behind the transformative initiatives we’ve launched, including the ‘ONE-ON-ONE’ counseling and 24/7 life coaching platform. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the world was facing unprecedented challenges, including lockdowns and social isolation, we recognized the urgent need for support and assistance, especially for women. Being a new mother myself, navigating the uncertainties of the pandemic while caring for a two-month-old baby in London, I understood firsthand the emotional toll it took on women globally. Many found themselves trapped in households, facing increased burdens and pressures, and longing for a safe space to express their fears and concerns.

It was during this time that we launched the ‘ONE-ON-ONE’ counseling and coaching platform, providing vital support to countless women around the world. This platform offered a lifeline for those in need, offering a listening ear, guidance, and encouragement during difficult times. The success stories we’ve recorded from this initiative are numerous and impactful. Women have shared how the platform provided them with a sense of community and solidarity, helped them navigate challenges, and empowered them to prioritize their mental health and well-being. Additionally, during the vivid lockdown, we recognized the unique struggles faced by women in low-income communities, particularly widows and single mothers in Nigeria. This realization led to the inception of TWI’s CSR arm, the ‘We Care Project.’ Initially focused on supporting single mothers and widows, this initiative has since expanded to encompass various campaigns and initiatives aimed at empowering women and girls.

During the lockdown, our collaborative efforts with other charity organizations and fundraising initiatives allowed us to extend vital support to women in need. This included the provision of raw food materials and household items directly to vulnerable women, particularly widows and single mothers, who were disproportionately affected by the restrictions. By addressing their immediate needs, we not only alleviated the immediate hardships but also laid the groundwork for long-term resilience and empowerment within these communities. This targeted assistance during the lockdown period played a pivotal role in ensuring that these women had the resources and support necessary to navigate through the unprecedented challenges they faced.

Moreover, beyond the provision of physical assistance, we sought to foster a sense of solidarity and community among these women, reminding them that they were not alone in facing these difficulties. Through ongoing support and outreach efforts, we continue to stand in solidarity with widows, single mothers, and vulnerable women, ensuring they receive the assistance and empowerment they need to thrive, even in the most challenging of times. Overall, our ability to achieve these milestones and make a meaningful impact stems from our unwavering commitment to serving women and girls, our dedication to innovation and adaptability, and our collaborative approach to addressing the diverse needs of the communities we serve.

You recently expanded TWI’s reach by establishing connections and chapters in the US, UK, Canada, UAE, and Nigeria. How did you achieve this and did you have to partner with organisations or individuals to make this happen?

Expanding TWI’s reach to various countries, including the US, UK, Canada, UAE, and Nigeria, was a significant milestone that we achieved through strategic planning and community engagement. Rather than partnering with organizations, we responded to the growing demand from women worldwide who expressed interest in establishing TWI chapters in their local areas.

In 2023, recognizing the need and readiness for expansion, I spearheaded the initiative to create chapters to provide a more structured and engaging platform for our growing community. The decision to expand was driven by a clear need observed within our existing community groups, particularly on platforms like WhatsApp, where members hailed from diverse backgrounds and regions. To address this, I formulated a comprehensive strategy and developed a chapter leader handbook to guide the onboarding process and ensure consistency across chapters.

Digital announcements and calls for chapter leaders yielded remarkable results, with over five chapters established within just four months. The process wasn’t without its challenges. We encountered various obstacles along the way, but through continuous evaluation and adaptation, we identified solutions to overcome them.

Each chapter operates as a localized extension of TWI, guided by our program guidelines and supported by the headquarters. Despite the autonomy granted to chapter leaders, we maintain close communication and provide administrative assistance to ensure alignment with TWI’s mission and standards.

The expansion has been a collaborative effort, driven by the dedication and enthusiasm of the exceptional women leading these chapters. Together, we continue to leverage our collective resources, networks, and experiences to empower women globally.

For what purpose was the W agency, a sister company under The Women International set up ?

The W Agency was established under The Women International umbrella to empower and uplift women-owned businesses through authentic brand storytelling. As the Managing Director, my role is to leverage our expertise in marketing to create impactful integrated content marketing strategies for renowned foundations and organizations. Our focus is particularly on collaborating with female-owned businesses, especially in the NGO sector, to amplify their societal impact and foster positive change.

Tell us about the NGO, ‘Breasts Without Spots NGO’ where you were executive director ?

As the Executive Director of “Breasts Without Spots NGO,” I spearheaded initiatives focused on breast cancer awareness, education, and support for women. Our mission was to empower women with knowledge about breast health and encourage early detection through regular screenings. We organized community outreach programs, educational workshops, and fundraising events to raise awareness and provide resources for women facing breast cancer. Through collaborative efforts with healthcare professionals, volunteers, and community partners, we aimed to make a meaningful impact in the fight against breast cancer and support women in their journey towards better health and well-being.

How did your research contributions help in addressing issues as it relates to women ?

My research contributions have played a significant role in addressing issues related to women, particularly in Nigeria. For instance, I authored a gender equality research and policy document that was instrumental in a Nigerian Presidential Bid. This document provided comprehensive insights into the challenges facing women in Nigeria and proposed actionable policies to address them. It was utilized by Kingsley Moghalu, former Deputy CBN Governor, during his presidential campaign. Furthermore, we organised a circle forum with Kingsley Moghalu as the keynote speaker and other influential decision-makers as panel speakers. The topic was ‘What do women lack: needs, wants, solutions, and actions.’ We invited women to attend this unique circle forum to discuss issues and broker solutions to issues affecting women in Nigeria so that their voices could be heard. Through these initiatives, we aimed to raise awareness about gender inequalities and advocate for policies that promote women’s empowerment and gender equality.

You also conceived and executed successful outreach programs under the “We Care project,” offering vital resources and support to vulnerable women and young girls in low-income communities. Tell us about some of these outreaches and the success stories ?

As part of the ‘We Care project’ initiative, we embarked on numerous outreach programs aimed at providing essential resources and support to vulnerable women and young girls in low-income communities. One such outreach was a distribution drive where we supplied raw food materials and household items to support these women and girls during challenging times. Additionally, we organized skill-building workshops and educational sessions to empower them with the tools and knowledge needed to improve their livelihoods.

These initiatives have resulted in numerous success stories, with many women and girls reporting increased self-esteem, improved economic opportunities, and a stronger sense of community support. One particularly memorable success story involves a young single mother who, after participating in our skill-building workshops, was able to start her own small business and become financially independent, thus transforming her life and that of her family.

In addition to these efforts, we launched the ‘Pink Because I Am a Girl’ campaign in honor of the International Day of the Girl Child. This campaign aimed to raise awareness and stand in solidarity for marginalized girls in Nigeria. Through digital advocacy and community engagement, we galvanized both women and men to wear pink and share their support online using the hashtag #PinkBecauseIAmAGirl. The campaign garnered widespread attention and fostered meaningful conversations about the challenges faced by girls, ultimately leading to increased awareness and advocacy for their rights.

Who are some of the women that you draw inspiration from and why?

Drawing inspiration from my remarkable mother, Prof. Ifeoma Okoye, affectionately known as Pinky Prof., has been a driving force in my life. Her journey from humble beginnings at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to becoming a renowned Professor of Radiology is a testament to her tenacity, service, and dedication. Her groundbreaking work in Radiology and Clinical Trials has not only shaped the future of countless medical professionals but has also revolutionized patient care through her social enterprises.

Her passion for advancing healthcare in Africa, from promoting responsible conduct of human research to developing infrastructure for clinical trials, is truly awe-inspiring. Witnessing her extraordinary intellect, resilience, and grace firsthand has been a privilege.

In addition to my mother, I’ve been inspired by countless women I’ve met over the years through The Women International. Their resilience, courage, and determination in the face of adversity have left an indelible mark on me. Each woman’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the impact individuals can have when they come together to uplift one another.

Can you speak to the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, ‘Invest in women: Accelerate progress’?

This year’s theme for International Women’s Day, “Invest in women: Accelerate progress,” resonates deeply with the core values and mission of The Women International. It emphasizes the critical need to prioritize investment in women and girls to expedite progress towards gender equality and empowerment. By investing in women’s education, health, economic opportunities, and leadership, we not only uplift individual women but also drive positive change in communities and societies as a whole.

This theme underscores the undeniable truth that when women are given the resources, support, and opportunities they need to thrive, they become powerful agents of change and catalysts for progress. Investing in women is not just a moral imperative; it is a strategic investment in the future prosperity and well-being of societies worldwide. It is about recognizing and harnessing the immense potential and talents that women bring to the table and ensuring that they are afforded equal opportunities to succeed and lead in every aspect of life.

At The Women International, we are committed to advancing this vision by providing platforms, resources, and support systems that empower women to fulfill their potential and drive meaningful change in their communities and beyond. Through initiatives such as education and skills training programs, economic empowerment projects, advocacy campaigns, and mentorship opportunities, we strive to create a world where every woman has the opportunity to thrive and contribute her unique talents to society. By investing in women, we not only accelerate progress towards gender equality but also create a brighter and more equitable future for all.

What are the importance of empowering a girl child and what would be the ripple effects in society?

Empowering a girl child is essential for fostering societal progress and prosperity. By investing in girls’ education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, we not only break the cycle of poverty but also promote gender equality and women’s rights. When girls are educated and given the tools to succeed, they become agents of change in their communities, driving economic growth, reducing inequalities, and improving overall well-being. Our “Support a Girl Child” initiative, part of The Women International’s “We Care Project,” aims to provide girls in low-income communities with the resources and support they need to thrive. Through education, mentorship, and access to essential services, we empower girls to reach their full potential, creating ripple effects of positive change that benefit society as a whole.

Any future plans for more women empowerment programmes?

Absolutely! We’re continually expanding our women empowerment programs, with a focus on leveraging our global network of chapters. Our flagship circle events, webinars, and online talks provide valuable platforms for women to connect, learn, and grow. Stay tuned to our social media channels, especially Instagram @thewomeninternational, for updates on our upcoming projects and initiatives.