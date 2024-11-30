Emerging 3D Artist, Oso empower next generation of creatives

Emerging Nigerian artist, Osora Mojekwu popularly known as Oso, known for his bold and immersive 3D creations that tell stories of community, modern-day Nigeria, and his own journey, recently returned to Atlantic Hall, the prestigious secondary school where his artistic journey first began.

As a rising figure in the art world, Oso’s visit was both a nostalgic return and an inspiring engagement with the next generation of creatives.

Oso shared his personal journey with students, recounting how his love for art took root in the very classrooms and art studios they now occupy. “Atlantic Hall was the first place I ever realized art could be more than just a hobby,” he said. “This school didn’t just nurture my skills; it taught me to dream bigger than I ever thought possible.”

The highlight of his visit was the collaborative creation of a large-scale mural with the art students. Set against the backdrop of the school’s campus, the mural symbolises the celebration of one collective community, aiming to combat bullying and promote unity in Atlantic Hall. Guiding the students through bold brushstrokes and vibrant designs, Oso emphasised the importance of self-expression and teamwork.”

“You can’t hold back when it comes to art,” he said during the mural session. “Art is about taking risks, letting your imagination run wild, and never being afraid of making mistakes.”

The mural, blending striking colors, abstract patterns, and symbolic imagery, now stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and inspiration. Beyond the artistic activity, Oso shared heartfelt advice, reflecting on the challenges he faced in pursuing a creative career and the importance of staying true to one’s passion.

“People will doubt your dreams, even question if they’re worth pursuing,” Oso told the students. “But if you stay true to your passion and keep pushing, you’ll find that you have the power to open doors you never imagined.”

The students were visibly moved by his words, with many sharing how meeting Oso transformed their perspective on what is possible. Folasade, a JSS 2 student, said, “Seeing him in person and actually painting alongside him has motivated her to study art in university.” Nkiru, another student, added, “The teachers always spoke of his creativity and dedication.. showed us some of his works from his past art shows in Lagos and in the US — Meeting Oso has given me hope and inspiration to keep creating.”

As the day concluded, Oso received an Alumni Award after delivering a heartfelt speech to the current students about standing against bullying.

Sharing personal stories and lessons from his own journey, he urged the students to cultivate kindness and inclusivity within their school community. For most of the students, Oso’s ability to connect through both his art and his values reinforced his role as more than just a celebrated artist, it showed him to be a genuine role model of courage and character.

Oso’s visit was more than just a homecoming; it was a reminder of the power of art to inspire, transform, unite. For the art students of Atlantic Hall, the day will remain a defining moment in their journey toward realizing their creative dreams.

Oso is a rising 25 year old artist acknowledged for his immersive works that challenge conventional boundaries in art.

His works have been featured at prestigious international exhibitions, including ARTX Lagos. In 2021, he also hosted his first solo exhibition with sponsorship from Johnnie Walker. Through his work, Oso strives to inspire others to embrace their individuality and see art as a transformative force for change and conversation.

