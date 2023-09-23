Embrace the rain in style: Four trendy and smart wears for rainy season

It’s another rainy season in Nigeria. This season provides relief from the scorching sun but also presents a distinct fashion problem. It is important to stay dry yet appearing stylish because of sudden downpour and muddy roads.

Never be caught ‘unfresh’ with these stylish wardrobe options that are appropriate for our rainy season.

1. Rainwear with Ankara designs or Ankara fabric incorporated into it is a great way to show off our vibrant culture. Raincoats or umbrellas with ankara-inspired designs can give your appearance a distinctive and stylish touch.

You can also adapt ankara for traditional look with a modern twist. Try wearing matching headscarves with kaftans and boubous that are waterproof or have an ankara-inspired design. This way you look stylish as these combination breeds heritage with significance.

2. Water-resistant shoes are a great option this period. Keeping your feet safe is essential throughout the rainy season. Think about wearing attractive jelly shoes or sandals that can withstand water.

They are simple to maintain and clean as against carrying shoes in bag and wearing flip flops. You can match them with water-repellent bags made of sturdy materials like leather or synthetic material. Your possessions will be safe in backpacks, crossbody bags, or totes with waterproof linings.

3. Traditional men’s clothing can be altered for rainy days, such senator suits and danshikis. These can be sewn in to shorts as well. Look for choices that are water-resistant or layer with a jacket that is water-resistant.

4. Finish up your rainy-day look with traditional accessories like head wraps, bangles, or necklaces made of beads to give your outfit a distinctive flair.

Don’t forget to prioritize comfort and pick clothing that will not restrict your movement and will shield you from strong downpours and puddles. The wet season doesn’t mean giving up elegance. You may enjoy the rain while dressing stylishly and fashionably with the correct clothing choices.

If you incorporate traditional Nigerian themes, and add a splash of colour, you will perk up even the darkest of days. Stay fashionable and dry!