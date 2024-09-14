Ella Couture redefines women’s Fashion with latest collection, ‘Eccentric’

The womenswear brand, under Ella Integrated Global Concept, revealed its 2024 ready-to-wear collection, titled “Glamour” at Arise Fashion Week in Lagos from September 2nd-4th, 2024.

“This fashion ramp is a milestone for regional brands, rethinking Lagos fashion,” said Raymond Angela, founder and Creative Director.

“I’m thrilled this collection, designed to inspire women, will reach a wider audience beyond West Africa,” she added.

The collection marries everyday wear with classics, showcasing ambitious women’s success through elevated silhouettes, tailored pieces, dresses, crop tops, strong collars, and pantsuits in bold colors, embodying sophistication and comfort.

It also introduces new plus sizes for inclusivity. All Ella Couture clothing is locally made, focusing on ethical production and creating opportunities for Nigerian youths.

Founded in Nigeria in 2020, Raymond Angela has loved fashion since childhood, receiving many compliments on her style. After earning a degree in political science at Akwa-Ibom State University, she began her career in Lagos.

Noticing a gap in trendy workwear for women, she started designing corporate outfits. She named her brand “Ella Couture” inspired by the word “unique,” ensuring high-quality materials from sourcing to packaging.