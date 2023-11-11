Elizabeth Eloho Isiorho: Model entrepreneur cultivating fashion talents for over 18yrs

Elizabeth Elohor Isiorho is a fashion industry pioneer that has led BETH Models for more than 18 years, cultivating some of the industry’s best talents such as Mayowa Nicholas, Nyagua Ruea, Davidson Obennebo, Chika Emmanuella, Chisom Okeke, Peter & Paul Ohunyon, Ireoluwa Ajayi, and with notable records of success.

She won Miss Nigeria UK in 2001. Among other magazines, she has appeared on the covers and in interviews for Glamour South Africa, Forbes, Brides, Women of the City, Guardian Life, Vanguard Allure, and The Will Downtown.

The former beauty queen has been the driving force behind Future Face, a Business of Fashion (BoF) 500 inductee and founder of BETH Model Management and is set to launch even more talents with the grand finale of Future Face Global on November 25 in Lagos.

Unveils next top models through Future Face Global

The Future Face 14th edition received over 50,000 applicants worldwide, with physical auditions in more than 23 countries across the globe.

It has 20 exceptional finalists, who, from the pool of talents scouted at the Future Face 2023 Castings, will be present at the Grand Finale event to compete before a distinguished panel of industry experts, for a chance to win a 2-year contract with a world-renowned international modeling agency and to be among the world’s next supermodel.

In the fashion and entertainment industries, Isiorho has won numerous accolades, such as modeling agency of the year three times running and an award for outstanding establishments for founding Nigeria’s first modeling agency.

