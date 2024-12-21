Economic crises: Event planners rely heavily on ‘committee of friends’ to raise funds

Inflation level symbol. A wooden cube with up icon. Wooden block with the concept word Inflation. Beautiful grey table grey background. Copy space. Business inflation level concept. xkwx word, inflation, stagnation, inflation level, crisis, business, finance, economy, concept, sign, financial, investment, recession, value, money, bank, symbol, deflation, background, analysis, debt, policy, presentation, statistic, stock, businessman, person, market, politic, currency, bankruptcy, choose, economics, increase, invest, lawyer, message, notice, pointing, profit, balance, exchange, banking, inflation stagnation, reflation, economy recession, financial crisis, economy crash, market crash

Akali Toochukwu, a 30-year old businessman has just buried her only sister after spending so much money in the hospital without any financial reserve.

He narrated that he was out of cash and left with nothing to sponsor the burial after paying for oxygen and hospital bills with no other option left than to create a WhatsApp platform for friends to support the burial.

“On the 29th of October, my sister died after I rushed her to the hospital the previous day. I paid for oxygen and hospital bills and was left with nothing. She’s married but the husband is not buoyant enough to carry out the burial activities. After much thought, I found no other way than to create a WhatsApp platform, adding my friends to come to my rescue to give my sister a befitting burial. It was a hectic period for me but all thanks to God that the platform worked and my committee of friends came through for me.

“I was able to realize so much money to take care of the burial from my friends and still have little reserve to continue taking care of her immediate family as the only remaining child of my parents. I was surprised to realize that I made so much money from the committee and that gave me a little confidence that I can stand for my sister, giving her a befitting burial and having a reserve to manage her children,” he said.

He explained that the committee of friends was a big relief to him as he wondered how the burial would have been a success with the group and help from the committee.

At this point, Nigerians are facing rough moments as the economic crisis in the country continues to deepen.

For Austin Nwachukwu, a 32-year old IT staff, having a memorable wedding day with his fiance on 1, January 2025, has been the plan but the economic challenges keep redirecting his plans as he can’t afford a loud feast alone.

According to him, setting up a committee of friends remains the only way out as he has belonged to many and have also helped out.

“I have calculated the cost of hosting my wedding in this period when the price of everything almost tripled and realize I can’t do it on my own. I have to set up a committee of friends for assistance in raising funds so I can at least make the occasion worth it this festive period. I added all my friends to one group and they are contributing.

I have about 8 of them that have also added me for assistance this month so I see it as a way out too. The economy is hard for everyone and calling for help from family and friends that I have stood for is not a bad idea to me, so that is what prompted my decision,” Nwachukwu said.

The cost of goods and other commodities continue to skyrocket due to the persistent increase in inflation giving rise to a high cost of living affecting Nigerians and families.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s headline inflation hit a 28 year high of 34.60 in November, affecting the cost of goods and other related products.

Similarly, the economic reform of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu which led to the removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria as announced on his resumption to office last year has also contributed heavily to the sufferings of Nigerians, as citizens hardly afford basic needs.

Johnson Bobby, a civil engineering graduate, who owns and manages his dry cleaning services in Owerri, Imo State have remained nervous and fighting for a way to meet up to his contributions on about 7 groups which he was added to be part of a friends committee majorly to finance occasions.

“It’s very challenging that I have not contributed any dime to the groups and they are all people I must come through for. One of them is my best friend in the university and the others are all close friends. Nobody in the groups are contributing anything less than N10,000 making me feel too low to contribute less.

I am working tirelessly now not even to take care of myself and family during this festival period but to pay bills on a committee of friends which I must do since I have been added and others are participating,” he said.

He continued that the occasion doesn’t end with the contributions but also called for his physical presence as he cannot afford to be absent from the occasions because of the relationship he shared with the Celebrants.

“Contribution is the first phase and being there present is another thing to do unfailingly because they are all close related friends. I will also show clothes for them, spray at the occasion and make my presence count. Aside from that, about two of them are my age grade members and we are also doing a different contribution for them so it’s heavy on me.”

However, Humphrey Eze, one of the Celebrants who is planning a burial ceremony, regretted why he was unable to purchase most of the items needed for his occasion a few months ago, noting that the prices keep increasing.

“Everything keeps changing and I am regretting why I didn’t buy something earlier. Now it’s heavy on me. I am traveling with my family from Lagos to Imo State for my father’s burial and transport alone is a big issue not to talk of other expenses. I am doubting myself if I could do this but I believe with friends and family it will be a success. I don’t know how much the committee has contributed because I was told not to be in the group, so I have to exit myself immediately after adding them. I had the opportunity to buy some things last month but I did not and now the prices are no more the same,” Godfrey said.

However, he expressed confidence that an informant in his committee of friends disclosed to him that over N600,000 has been raised for him for the occasion giving him a little balance that he would be able to carry out the function with help from family and other relatives.

In his words, “Things are not going my way on my own side but I am confident enough that my committee of friends are doing very great for me. I added a family member who is updating me on things going on there and I can tell you that they have raised more than N600,000 for me and that will go a very long way because I have my brothers to also supply me. So the burial will be a success and I cannot thank them enough. It took me a while to do this because I am a very private person and love doing things on my own but since this is how it turns out to be, I have to come out open for assistance and it’s working for me.”

He added that the country’s situation led him to go below his standard of living to approaching friends for help to enable him to bury his father.

