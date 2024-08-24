Dream, Design, Do: Strategies for setting and reaching your goals

Oprah Winfrey grew up in poverty and faced numerous challenges before becoming a media mogul. J.K. Rowling lived on welfare before writing the “Harry Potter” series.

Colonel Sanders, founder of KFC, started the franchise at age 62. LeBron James was raised in poverty by a single mother before becoming the successful athlete and entrepreneur we know today.

Achievement, advancement and success can come to anyone at any stage in life and it all begins with a goal. Every single story you hear about someone changing their life is a reminder that with the right mindset, you too can turn their dreams into reality.

So, why not start today?

Start by getting your head out of the clouds and establishing concrete, actionable goals. “I just want to have money” is not a goal. You have to clearly define your aspirations so they move from wishful thinking to a structured plan of action.

This is about setting specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals to guide your efforts and maintain your focus. This way, you can change “I want to be healthier” to “I will exercise for 30 minutes, three times a week.”

Speaking of which, why do you want to be healthier? Or lose weight? Or make more money? How much will be enough? How many kilogrammes do you need to lose? What will happen if you don’t lose the weight or increase your income?

What will change if you do? Is it even that important to you or is it just an idle desire? One of the key ways to determine the difference between a pipe dream and an important goal is understanding the “why” behind the desire. If your “why” is important enough, it will fuel your motivation, keeping you going on days when you’d rather stay in bed.

For instance, a goal to increase income is far more compelling when you’ve experienced deprivation and want to create a better life for yourself or your children. You have a powerful catalyst that pushes you into taking action.

Once you can visualise your goal and articulate it in a SMART framework, you’re going to have to break it down into smaller, more manageable tasks so you don’t get overwhelmed and give up half-way. Let’s talk about making money, for example.

First, start by identifying your skills and passions — what are you good at, and what do you love doing? This will help you pinpoint potential avenues for income.

Many people go into fields they have no affinity for simply because they’ve heard there is money to be made – IT is the new craze. Before that, it was real estate or MLM.

The issue with this is that you will become disheartened and drop out when you don’t make that promised six figures from cybersecurity in the first year. This disappointment is harder if you’ve invested considerable funds to learn the skill. But if you truly love sewing, you’ll always enjoy fashion design, even if you don’t become wealthy overnight. And you’ll never regret the investment to buy that sewing machine.

Next, set a clear, realistic income target for yourself. Maybe it’s earning an extra N200,000 a month to start. Brainstorm ways to achieve this: it could be freelancing, selling handmade items online, or teaching others to sew. Break these ideas down further by setting weekly or daily tasks, such as setting up an online profile, reaching out to potential clients, or dedicating time each day to work on your craft. Next, consider telling people about your goals — sharing with friends and family can boost your commitment and create a supportive network.

Will there be obstacles? Absolutely. Sometimes clients cancel, or your product doesn’t sell as expected. But planning for these challenges will help you stay prepared and resilient. It’s natural to fear failure, but you’re going to have to reframe mistakes as valuable learning opportunities.

Each setback teaches you something new and brings you closer to success. Keep a journal of the things that work. Jot down ideas and tips from other businesses or professionals. Oh, and set aside time to recharge. Rest may seem like a waste of time when you have so much to do, but it helps you bounce back stronger.

Remember that flexibility in goal setting is key.

Sometimes, the market changes or new opportunities arise, and it’s perfectly okay to adjust your goals accordingly. Be open to alternative ways of reaching your goals — whether it’s picking up new skills, exploring different income streams, or simply staying informed about industry trends.

Be kind to yourself and balance your long-term vision with short-term goals.

While it’s great to aim for financial independence or build that dream business, it’s possible to pick up smaller internships and part-time gigs on the way. You have to stay in the game to win the game – waiting for that one big hit is unrealistic and can often be demoralising. Remember to celebrate those smaller milestones, like landing your first client or hitting a monthly income target.

Each short-term achievement takes you towards your larger dreams, so keep your eyes on the goal, but remember to enjoy and learn from the journey.

You don’t need to wait for the 1st of January or make New Year Resolutions. If you have courage and heart, real heart, you can change the course of your life at 2pm on a random Tuesday in August. Simply because you decided you were worth it.

Rachel Onamusi is the CEO of VN Sync, a full-service media marketing agency specializing in digital media strategy, has a proven track record of empowering brands through innovative campaigns and strategic partnerships. Based in the UK, Ms. Onamusi is a sought-after speaker, writer, and frequent media contributor.