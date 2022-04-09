Dr. Wiebe Boer- from Calvin alumni to president, the full circle appointment

The Calvin University Board of Trustees has accepted the presidential search committee’s unanimous recommendation and appointed Dr. Wiebe Boer as the institution’s 11th president. He currently serves as CEO of Shell–All On, a renewable energy investment company in Lagos, Nigeria. “Wiebe personally embodies Calvin’s mission with his unique life story,” said Mary Tuuk Kuras, vice-chair of the board of trustees and chair of the search committee. His academic grounding, a strong sense of social justice, and depth of experience in the private and social sectors position him well to lead Calvin’s next chapter with creativity, drive, and humility. His understanding of Calvin’s past propels his innovative optimism for Calvin’s bright future, and he is prepared to roll up his sleeves and work collaboratively with all stakeholders of our Calvin community on that journey.”

Notable Calvin alumni include Jude Abaga M.I, Jr Kanu, and Danladi Verheyen. Dr. Wiebe Boer sat down with editor Lehle Balde for an exclusive interview on this historical appointment, making him the third Nigerian-born president of an American University. He candidly talked about what he will miss most about Nigeria, and the impact he hopes to achieve in his new role.

Lehle Balde:

Congratulations to you, Mr. President. From CEO OF All On Energy to the president of Calvin University, your alma mater. This is very exciting. We’re happy for you. How do you feel about this move?

Dr. Wiebe Boer

Mixed feelings really. The most challenging part is that I have to leave Nigeria for now. I think it’s well known that I was born and raised here. I’ve spent over 30 years of my life in Nigeria and the last 12 years here in Lagos. Nigeria is home for me, it’s where I belong. And so, even though I have a U.S. passport, going to the U.S. feels like going abroad as an expatriate. But at the same time, the opportunity is such an honor. I think I will be the third Nigerian-born president of an American university; one is already in place and another one was interestingly recently announced. I saw it in your paper on the weekend, and now me; I’m the third one. So you know, Nigerians are taking over everything everywhere. And so now the next space for me is, I guess, American higher education.

Do you know that every five years or so in my career I’ve gone and done something completely different?

So people who only know me in All-on think I’m an electrical engineer and that I’ve been doing power my whole life. They don’t know that the day I started at All-on, I didn’t understand what P.V. was. I didn’t know what a mini-grid was. I didn’t know what the solar home system was, but because of my consulting background, I’m able to learn new sectors very quickly, and then kind of build from there. Higher education is another completely new sector for me. So obviously, there is going to be a learning curve.

I did begin my career to some extent as an academic when I did my Ph.D. in history at Yale. But then, I never stayed in academia.

So I do know the kind of the rigor that it takes, but I haven’t been an academic administrator and the reason why the university chose someone like me at this time is that American higher education is going through a challenging period for two main reasons:

One, the demographics are changing; there are fewer and fewer American University-aged children attending university, especially in the northern part of the United States. That’s a hard one for any university to do anything about because we can’t change that.

The other reason is that higher education is one of the only sectors of knowledge intermediation that hasn’t been disrupted by technology. Yet, it’s pretty clear that that disruption will come in terms of how university education is delivered, in what manner, and the pandemic showed everyone what could be done remotely. I think that sort of exacerbated that switch that’s going to happen. So, universities like the one I’m going to, will have to prepare for that. And that’s the second big issue. I will mention a third reason, which is that this generation of students in the United States and elsewhere in the world have a very different view of their place in society.

Read also: FG awards N172 million grants to 13 universities for ICT based research

They’re not here to kind of wait for change to happen. They are here to make change happen now. Now many question the value of sitting somewhere for four years, paying university fees. Rather, their view is: what can I get in six months to start my own business and make things start happening?

Calvin University chose someone who has a non-traditional academic administration background because I guess, there’s a need for someone who has a global view, a sort of an outsider – to see how we can actually change things and move forward.

Lehle Balde

What are the things you’ll miss the most about living here in Nigeria?

Dr. Wiebe Boer

On the personal front, what I will miss most is being home, where I belong, where I fit. This is where I know; there’s no other country that I know this deeply.

Second, the deep friendships I have. The kinds I have here date back to very early childhood and those are friendships that you can never replace. Thankfully in today’s connected world, it’s obviously a lot easier to stay in touch. But at the end of the day, many of my closest friends from childhood live in Lagos or in Abuja, and I can see them whenever we felt like it, but now obviously, that will be different with the distance.

Third, I will miss the energy and the hustle, especially in Lagos, and I think that’s something I won’t forget, even if sometimes that energy and hustle become a little too much. And then obviously, I’m going to miss the food, the music that we hear everywhere in hustle and bustle of the streets of Lagos.

On the professional front, running All-on for the past five years, I’ve been blessed with the most fantastic team and worked with the most amazing boss, my boss is Osegie Okunbo, the country chair of Shell in Nigeria, and he’s just a fantastic boss. And then, the mission that we have at All on, is about addressing the Energy Access gap, which, as you know, has become even more acute over the last few weeks. With grid failures, diesel prices are going up. You see, it’s an incredibly emotive issue and I would say, one of the fundamental development challenges in Nigeria that need to be addressed.

The work that we did was something that I could feel the impact immediately on a daily basis: the impact on the end-users, but also the ability to invest in primarily young, primarily Nigerian entrepreneurs who have great ideas and who want to solve this problem from within. Witnessing that spirit is so incredibly fulfilling, and I will deeply miss that part. Although there’s a firm commitment from All-on to continue to do what it’s been doing, I still plan to stay in touch very closely and continue to provide whatever advice and guidance I can from a distance.

I have been with All-on for the last five years and it is always good for a person to periodically change and move to different kinds of leadership roles and even every organization needs a shift from time to time. I think the same thing happened with the Tony Elumelu Foundation when I came back to Nigeria to help start it; I was there for about four years and then left, and, you know, we built a solid foundation and it is growing beautifully. It’s bigger and better than it was when I was there. So that’s my hope for All-on.

Lehle Balde

Speaking of impact, I purchased an inverter from on of the All on grantees, Salpha Energy. Sandra, she’s fantastic!

Dr. Wiebe Boer

Sandra is an example of an entrepreneur that I’m so excited about supporting. She’s in her mid-20s. You know, homegrown, and is growing this company. And I love that, and that’s been me, you know, my work here at All-on is to equip Nigerian entrepreneurs to become the best in this space in the Nigerian market and then go after the market elsewhere. So that’s good. She’s built a great company. So, thanks for that.

Lehle Balde: What impact do you hope to have at Calvin?

Dr. Wiebe Boer

I think it’s addressing those critical issues that every university is facing. The other big one is diversity and inclusion. It’s a 150-year-old school founded by Dutch America, basically Dutch immigrants from the United States in West Michigan.

Interestingly, the university’s founder was my great, great-great grandfather’s cousin 150 years ago. We have to catch up with the rest of America at some point.

Lehle Balde: That’s quite the full circle movement. We at BusinessDay are surely all going to miss you.

Dr. Wiebe Boer

Thank you. A note to all Nigerian parents looking for a great university academic institution to send their kids where they will be looked after: Calvin University is a great option. They’ll feel welcome. Come to Calvin, the President will be there waiting for the children at the airport. Alumni include M. I Abaga. Danladi Verheyen and JR Kanu. There’s a long tradition of Nigerian students going to Calvin University for the last 50 years, so there’s much connection there.