Dotun Ajegbile: Driving innovation in Africa’s tech ecosystem

In the fast-evolving world of technology, Dotun Ajegbile has established himself as a trailblazer in leveraging tech solutions to revolutionize industries and empower communities across Africa.

As the founder of Betland, a cutting-edge digital sports betting platform with operations in Lagos and Ghana, and 1960Bet, Nigeria’s foremost retail-focused sports betting operation, Ajegbile has been instrumental in integrating advanced technology into the gaming sector, reshaping its landscape and setting new benchmarks.

Transforming the Gaming Industry Through Technology

Ajegbile’s entrepreneurial journey began with Winners Bookmaker Nig. Ltd, a venture he co-founded in 2008. Over a decade, he transformed the company into one of Nigeria’s leading sports betting operators, earning widespread recognition for its customer-centric innovations.

Building on this foundation, Ajegbile launched Betland, a digital-first platform that uses cutting-edge technology to deliver a seamless betting experience. With features like secure transactions, real-time data analytics, and user-friendly interfaces, Betland has become a pioneer in modernizing the gaming experience for millions of Africans. At the same time, 1960Bet remains a market leader in retail-focused operations, bridging the digital divide and catering to diverse audiences.

Championing Technological Advancements Across Industries

Ajegbile’s commitment to technological innovation extends beyond gaming. As a graduate of Lagos Business School and the Totally Gaming Institute in the UK, he combines academic excellence with practical expertise to drive impactful projects. His mastery of project management and sports betting technology has cemented his reputation as a forward-thinking leader.

Beyond gaming, Ajegbile has ventured into real estate development, completing significant projects in Lagos. By incorporating tech-driven solutions into real estate operations, he has streamlined processes and delivered sustainable developments, contributing to Nigeria’s urban growth.

Contributions to Tech and Economic Development

Ajegbile’s influence reaches deep into Nigeria’s growing tech ecosystem. He actively invests in and mentors tech startups, providing resources and guidance to entrepreneurs creating groundbreaking solutions. His efforts have catalyzed job creation, youth empowerment, and the growth of Nigeria’s tech-driven economy.

His contributions have not gone unnoticed. Ajegbile has received accolades such as the Most Innovative Sports Betting Operator Award (2014, 2015) from the Lagos State Lotteries Board and the Sports Executive of the Year Award at the Nigerian Sports Awards in 2018.

Philanthropy and Community Engagement

Ajegbile’s passion for technology is matched by his dedication to uplifting communities. As a founding member of the Dotun Ajegbile Foundation, he provides scholarships for education and athletics to underprivileged children in Nigeria. His work demonstrates a deep commitment to using his success to foster opportunities for others.

Thought Leadership on the Global Stage

As a respected thought leader, Ajegbile regularly speaks at global conferences, sharing insights on leveraging technology for economic and social impact. His participation in events such as the Tech Economy Forum and collaborations with industry bodies like the Association of Nigerian Bookmakers (ANB) underscore his role as an advocate for innovation and responsible business practices.

In Ajegbile’s own words, “Technology is the foundation of a thriving future. It drives innovation, creates opportunities, and transforms lives.”

A Visionary for Africa’s Tech-Driven Future

With his achievements in gaming, real estate, and community development, Dotun Ajegbile exemplifies the power of technology to inspire change and deliver solutions. As he continues to innovate and empower others, he cements his legacy as a leader at the forefront of Africa’s tech-driven transformation.

