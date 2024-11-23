Digitalism: Exploring what it means to be alternative in the digital age

In an ode to Nigerian Alté culture, the French embassy in Nigeria, the French Institute in Nigeria (FIN), Abba Makama and Anthony Dike, have partnered to present a four-in-one event, titled, Digitalism.

The aim of the event is to get the audience to explore and reflect on what it means to be alternative in the digital age.

Holding at O’DA gallery in Lagos on Saturday 23rd November, 2024, ‘Digitalism’ will feature virtual and augmented reality experiences, a documentary screening and panel discussion and a vinyl dj set by Jomi Marcus-Bello.

The highlight of the event will be the Lagos premiere of the documentary ‘The kids are O.K’ by Nigerian film director, Abba Makama.

The documentary explores the different forms taken by ‘alté’ culture in Nigeria, and more specifically in Lagos. In opposition to the ‘main stream’, ‘alté’ culture is expressed in fashion, music, sport and gender identity.

The documentary sets out to meet the various players who identify with this movement, questioning their place in society and trying to define what unites them.

The screening will be followed by a discussion and a question and answer session moderated by the director of The Republic journal, awake Lawal alongside film director, Abba Makama; Jomi Marcus-Bello (WAF), Kunle Tejuosho (Jazzhole) and creative director/designer/stylist, Ashley Okoli.

The French embassy in Nigeria and the French Institute in Nigeria are organising this event as part of Novembre Numérique, an annual international event launched by the Institut Français, celebrating digital culture and innovation.

Novembre Numérique examines the place of digital technology in our societies, provides training in new uses and showcases the richness and diversity of digital creation.

