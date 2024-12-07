Dev-Afrique lauds Kaduna’s N5bn Women Economic Empowerment policy implementation

Uba Sani, governor of Kaduna state

Dev-Afrique Development Advisors, a leading social impact organisation, has expressed appreciation to the Kaduna State Governor for launching the Kaduna State Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Policy, and immediately pledging N5 billion to kickstart implementation of the Policy.

During the well-attended Kaduna State WEE Summit & Policy Launch on 22nd & 23rd November 2024, the Governor, Senator Uba Sani, emphasised his administration’s commitment to empowering the women population and enhancing the contribution of women in the state.

He also promised to invest in the potentials of women and youth by providing them with the necessary resources, skills, and opportunities to succeed.

In keeping with that promise, the Governor declared that N5 billion will be allocated in the Kaduna State 2025 budget for women empowerment.

In response to the developments, Godson Ogheneochuko, a principal advisor at Dev-Afrique, expressed delight that the Kaduna State Government is keen to quickly commence implementation of the state WEE Policy and thanked the Governor for acknowledging Dev-Afrique’s technical support to the Kaduna WEE Policy Technical Working Group in his speech at the Summit.

In the speech, Uba Sani, the Governor, remarked that Dev-Afrique’s “dedication to community development and women’s rights has been a driving force in our collaborative efforts.”

Ogheneochuko also congratulated Rabi Salisu, the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, for leading the domestication efforts on behalf of the Governor and pushing to make Kaduna State the first one to domesticate the National WEE Policy.

He also highlighted that Dev-Afrique’s policy domestication and implementation work in Kaduna State is enabled by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG), a global commercial diplomacy and policy advisory firm.

Dev-Afrique will continue to collaborate with the Kaduna State Government, women groups in Kaduna State and other stakeholders in connection with implementation of the state WEE policy.

