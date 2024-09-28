Cybersecurity and the financial sector: Protecting West Africa’s digital economy

The coastal region of West Africa is experiencing a big digital transformation, with many financial services moving online. From e-commerce platforms to mobile banking apps, West Africa is becoming dependent on digital technology to carry out transactions.

While this advancement is beneficial for the region, providing promising opportunities for financial inclusion and economic growth; there are also substantial challenges that come with it. As technology advances, the digital security threat advances.

Making sure that West Africa’s digital economy is safe from threats is not merely about data protection; it’s about keeping the trust and safety of the financial systems intact. A strong cybersecurity system is very vital, this wouldn’t just prevent great financial losses but it would also encourage and support continued growth and build the resilience to face these threats that keep on evolving.

The Growth of Digital Economy in West Africa

The digital economy in West Africa is growing massively, this is due to an increase in the number of people going online, making use of smartphones, and accepting digital financial services.

Although this shift is intriguing, it is happening quicker than the region can build the required defenses, making individuals and businesses exposed to cyber threats.

With fintech companies, countries like Senegal, Nigeria, and Ghana are at the forefront encouraging, innovation, and giving more people access to financial services. Various platforms like Ghana’s MTN Mobile Money popularly called MoMo, and Nigeria’s Paga have transformed the game, by letting millions of people carry out transactions without the need for the regular traditional banking system.

The financial sector has become more interesting to cybercriminals due to the upsurge in digital financial services. As transactions are now carried out online, the same goes for opportunities for stealing, hacking, fraud, and data breaches.

A report in 2022 by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) stated that compared to other regions, Africa’s cybersecurity is indeed lagging, making it an easy target for cybercriminals to attack. Cybercrime is causing the continent to lose about $4 billion yearly. Africa Cyberthreat Assessment Report project in 2021 that the financial

impact caused by cybercrimes could pass $4 billion, and this accounts for about 10% of Africa’s GDP. The need for an effective cyber security measure to protect the region’s digital economy from threats is urgent as these threats keep advancing.

The Effect of Cyberthreats on the Financial Sector

The financial sector which is the foundation of the digital economy encounters some of the significant challenges of cyber security. Cyberattacks on the financial sector such as attacks on fintech companies, banks, and mobile money platforms do more than just steal data, they can cause financial losses, and break customer’s trust.

For example, if a bank is cyberattacked, this could cause panic and fear, causing people to hurriedly withdraw every dime they have at the bank, no one wants to be a victim, and this sudden withdrawal might cause liquidity problems.

These implications can spread very fast, affecting not only the bank but the economy at large.

There are various cyber threats the West African financial sector is facing, one of the most rampant is phishing. A phishing attack is an attack whereby cybercriminals send fake messages or emails to trick people into disclosing their personal information, like their debit or credit card numbers, and login details.

Nigeria’s Union Bank was a victim of a phishing attack in 2021, this scam caused customers’ accounts to be compromised, leading to unauthorized transactions and great financial losses, which damaged the trust people had in the bank. It emphasizes the desperate need for effective cyber security.

Another threat is called ransomware, in these types of attacks, the cybercriminal secures vital files and then demands a ransom before these files can be released. South Africa’s Standard Bank was a victim of ransomware in 2020, which led to the bank’s services being disrupted, causing big financial losses, and operational problems. It made customers struggle to gain access to their accounts, causing serious damage to the reputation of the bank and once again emphasizing the need for an effective cybersecurity defense mechanism.

What Makes West Africa’s Digital Economy Vulnerable

There are several factors that cause the digital economy of West Africa to be vulnerable to cyberthreats. Firstly, digital adoption in the region is quick, and it’s overtaking the growth of effective cybersecurity measures.

Many organizations particularly smaller fintech establishments are more focused on growing their businesses and making money that they don’t pay attention to the seriousness of having strong cybersecurity. This disregard makes them vulnerable to attacks. As Security is far behind while digital services are advancing, these organizations are at risk for cybercriminals to exploit their weaknesses.

Secondly, there is a serious shortage of cybersecurity professionals in West Africa. It is more difficult to defend against cyber threats because of this shortage of qualified professionals. Many organizations find it hard to carry out security measures that work and react very fast to cyberattacks. Platforms like KeduPay are significantly influencing financial inclusion through secure transactions, without sufficient skilled professionals, these platforms remain vulnerable to sophisticated attacks which could cause monetary loss, damage trust for digital platforms, and obstruct economic growth.

Lastly, weak regulation worsens the situation.

Despite efforts to strengthen them, several West African countries lack strong cybersecurity systems or laws. For instance, the Nigerian Cybercrimes Act, which was passed in 2015 isn’t always applied consistently. Cybercriminals can exploit the gaps left by this inconsistency. Additionally, a lot of these regulations don’t update quickly enough to keep up with the evolving cyber threat, giving room for more attacks.

Strengthening Cybersecurity in the West African Financial Sector

The following measures need to be taken to protect the financial sector of West Africa from cyber threats.

Improved Cybersecurity Infrastructure

To stay ahead of these cyber threats, financial institutions must update their cybersecurity system. This includes installing solid firewalls that can stop unauthorized users from gaining access to sensitive data, and including additional verification steps to make sure that only authorized users can access accounts.

Also, institutions should make use of cutting-edge technology, such as AI- driven threat detection systems, to locate and tackle potential threats immediately. Frequent software updates are required and important to tackle weaknesses that cybercriminals might exploit.

Making these investments can help financial organizations protect themselves against unauthorized access and data breaches, thereby protecting their customer’s experience.

Skills Development and Training

A substantial effort is needed to develop local skills in order to address the lack of cybersecurity professionals in West Africa. Collaboration between the government, organizations, and schools is necessary to develop and boost comprehensive cybersecurity training initiatives.

This could include establishing seminars, specialized degree programs, and online courses that impart useful skills. Partnerships with international cybersecurity organizations can also provide the region with excellent training and best practices.

West Africa can build a well-trained labour force to effectively fight against cyberattacks and handle security difficulties that arise by investing in training and education.

Efficient Regulatory Framework

West African government must modernize and implement stricter cybersecurity regulations to better fight against cyberattacks.

This includes updating the current laws to reflect emerging concerns and to make sure these laws are enforced uniformly throughout the region.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) can assist in establishing these cybersecurity laws uniformly among the nations. This might unite the battle against cybercrime and encourage international cooperation in addressing problems.

Public Awareness Initiatives

Hackers not only target computer systems; they target individuals directly. To keep individuals informed about these risks like ransomware, and phishing, public awareness initiatives are vital.

In addition to providing helpful advice on how to be safely online, Financial Institutions should actively teach their customers about recent security risks and emphasize the need to use strong and unique passwords.

Educational initiatives and community outreach can help spread knowledge and foster a cybersecurity culture. Giving people the necessary information to protect themselves can lower their likelihood of becoming victims of these crimes.

Public and Private Sector Collaboration

Collaboration between Banks, IT corporations, and government is needed for cybersecurity. Organizations should notify a central authority about cyberthreats and attacks to develop a safer online world. This central authority can then notify other organizations of alerts and helpful suggestions, helping everyone stay ahead of possible threats. Public-private partnerships aid in addressing the evolving cyberthreats by providing money for security technologies, research, and creative solutions. Collaborating this way strengthens overall defenses and improves safety for all stakeholders.

Conclusion

The digital economy of West Africa has great capability for managing inclusive finance, social advancement, and economic growth. But this capability won’t be fully realized until the region properly defends its financial sector from evolving cyber threats. In order to maintain confidence and trust in digital platforms, cybersecurity needs to be given top priority as an important part of digital transformation.

By making investments in cutting-edge cybersecurity infrastructure, closing the gap between cybersecurity professionals, enacting stricter rules, and increasing public awareness of cyber threats, West Africa can strengthen its financial sector. Coming together to fight cybercrime and tackle cross-border concerns would need regional cooperation, particularly through organizations like ECOWAS.

Cybersecurity is crucial to the economic growth of West Africa; it goes beyond just a mere technological issue. Overall, protecting West Africa’s digital economy will profit organizations, financial institutions, and people, creating opportunities for the region’s longstanding profitability, digital innovation, and sustainable growth.

By implementing appropriate measures, West Africa may successfully tackle the obstacles caused by the always-changing cyber landscape, and optimize the advantages of its digital economy.

An experienced IT professional with a diverse background in hardware engineering, web development, and cybersecurity, Victor Eshiogie Audu is the founder of Hagion Limited and co-founder of Villahandle.