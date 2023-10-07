Creative styles for your Aso Oke

Aso oke, traditional handwoven cloth which is an intricate component of the yoruba cultural heritage is fast becoming a fashion trend that almost every one wants to jump in.

While some want to rock this cloth for its history and significance, other want to rock it for its colourful vibrant designs, skillful construction and adaptability.

The beautiful thing about Asooke is that it looks great on everyone; men, women and children

If you are looking to jump on this trend either for church, wedding, birthday party, photoshoot, or just a random owambe, you can choose to go with either the patterned or metallic Asooke or combine both!

Here are some styles to choose from:

