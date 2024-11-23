Creative industry is an untapped economic powerhouse for Africa – Co-founders, AYKO agency

Ayoola Bakare and Koya Onagoruwa, co-founders of AYKO agency

Ayoola Bakare and Koya Onagoruwa, co-founders of AYKO agency, an innovative talents and modelling agency has said g the creative industry is not just an artistic space but an untapped economic powerhouse for Nigeria and Africa.

The Co-founders said this during the AYKO Symposium 2024, hosted in Lagos recently that brought together Nigeria’s leading entrepreneurs and creatives to discuss the future of innovation and economic growth within Africa’s creative industries.

With the theme “Creative Minds. Business Solutions,” the symposium emphasised how creative professionals can transform their ideas into scalable, impactful businesses.

Highlights of the event included workshops on technology integration, leadership, and financial literacy—designed to empower participants with the tools to succeed in competitive markets.

Speakers such as Omoyemi Akerele (Founder, Lagos Fashion Week), Emma Collings, Head of Marketing at a UK FTSE100 Company, Kola Oshalusi, CEO of Insigna Media, Ayoola Gbolahan, Acclaimed Nigerian Artist and Vanessa Azar (Regional Area Manager, Fenty Beauty Sub-Sahara) shared actionable insights on building sustainable ventures in the global economy.

The event was a catalyst for real transformation. Participants departed with practical strategies and valuable networks to create lasting impact in their industries.

The symposium underscored the potential for creativity to become a key driver of Africa’s GDP growth, with significant opportunities for collaboration and investment between creatives and business leaders.

AYKO’s commitment extends beyond the symposium, with plans to grow the agency internationally over the next 12 months with the continued focus of empowering talented creatives.

Share