Cradles Carnival: Celebrating vibrancy of Ogbomoso’s traditions, uniting generations

The ancient city of Ogbomosoland came alive as the inaugural Ogbomoso Cradles Carnival culminated in a grand finale on Monday, December 23, 2024.

Over the course of five days, the carnival showcased a variety of captivating activities, from traditional dances and music to sporting events and culinary exhibitions. It celebrated the vibrancy of Ogbomoso’s traditions, uniting generations and reaffirming the city’s status as the cradle of Yoruba cultural civilization.

The five-day cultural extravaganza, which began on Thursday, December 19, celebrated the rich heritage of Ogbomosoland, leaving a lasting impression on participants and spectators alike.

The Soun Ogunlola Stadium, venue for the grand finale, was a vivid display of traditional splendor as indigenous societal groups and associations adorned their finest ofi attires and Ankara fabrics, creating a kaleidoscope of vibrant colors.

The event featured performances by renowned artists, including Alhaji Ramoni Akanni RK1 and Saheed Akorede (popularly known as Osupa), alongside spectacular masquerade displays and cultural presentations by the Oyo State cultural troupe. These captivating performances left audiences in awe, cementing the event as an unforgettable celebration of Ogbomoso’s cultural legacy.

Speaking at the event, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye (Orumogege III), Soun of Ogbomoso, expressed his delight at the carnival’s success. He commended the organizers, participants, and spectators for their contributions, emphasizing the importance of preserving Ogbomoso’s cultural heritage for economic growth and unity.

In his remarks, Williams Adeleye, the carnival committee chairman, noted:

“As we come together for this grand finale, let us remember that our culture is not just a reflection of our past but also a beacon for our future. It invites us to embrace our uniqueness while celebrating shared values of love, unity, respect, and compassion.”

Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, praised Oba Ghandi for his visionary efforts in promoting culture and tourism. He described the carnival as a fantastic initiative that fosters unity and economic development in Ogbomosoland.

“This impressive outing has shown that our quintessential monarch is fully prepared to move Ogbomoso forward,” he remarked, commending traditional rulers and stakeholders for their support.

Oyo State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatubosun, who actively participated in the festival from its inception, described the Cradles Carnival as a groundbreaking initiative. He highlighted its potential to drive growth, rapid development, and elevate Ogbomosoland onto the global map of culture and tourism.

Olatubosun commended Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye for his visionary leadership and the carnival committee for organizing such a remarkable event—the first of its kind in Ogbomoso. “This initiative will not only unite our people but also attract significant attention to our cultural heritage. I am confident subsequent editions will be even more spectacular,” he stated, urging stakeholders to provide more support for the monarch’s vision.

Other dignitaries, including Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, Olamiju Ayodeji Alao Akala, Sunday Makanjuola, and George Ogunlade, lauded the monarch’s leadership and pledged their continued support for the annual event and other developmental projects.

In addition to the high chiefs and traditional rulers, over 50 clubs and associations from within Ogbomoso and the diaspora paid homage to Oba Ghandi, reinforcing the success of the carnival as a symbol of unity and cultural pride.

