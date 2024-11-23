Collaborative partnerships crucial for economic progress – Ishtiaq

Hasnain Ishtiaq, Operations Director, British American Tobacco (BAT) Nigeria, has highlighted the significance of collaborative partnerships between stakeholders in driving economic progress during his panel discussion at the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) Conference 2024.

The annual event, held from 12- 15 November at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, brought together a diverse array of industry leaders, policymakers, and government representatives under the theme: “Nigeria Customs Service: Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose.”

Ishtiaq’s panel discussion on the topic, “Leveraging Partnerships for Economic Development”, provided a valuable platform for sharing insights and best practices. The discussion underscored the importance of building strong, mutually beneficial relationships between the Nigeria Customs Service and its range of partners.

In his remark, Ishtiaq emphasised the crucial significance of collaborative partnerships between stakeholders in driving economic progress and development within Nigeria. Drawing upon his extensive experience and expertise in the manufacturing industry, he articulated the transformative impact that can be achieved when government entities, private sector organisations and other key stakeholders come together in a spirit of cooperation and shared vision.

He highlighted the immense potential for these partnerships to unlock new avenues for growth, streamline operations, enhance compliance and, ultimately, contribute to the overall economic prosperity of the Nation.

The panel discussion also highlighted the challenges of illicit trade, which impact the local economy and legal market. Ishtiaq called for stronger collaboration between the manufacturing sector and the Nigeria Customs Service (“Customs”) to combat illicit trade through intelligence-sharing initiatives.

According to him, by sharing intelligence on illicit product movements, the Nigerian Customs Service can take steps to protect local markets and support legal players; adding that BAT is committed to working closely with Customs to curb smuggling, share intelligence, and grow the legal market.

“We recognise that Customs plays a critical role and BAT is committed to working closely with the Nigeria Customs Service to curb smuggling, share vital intelligence, and grow the legal market. Our shared goal is to ensure a fair environment where legitimate players can thrive. This approach not only secures revenue for the Nation but also creates a foundation for sustainable growth that benefits everyone,” said Ishtiaq.

The Comptroller-General of Customs Conference 2024 provided a dynamic and inclusive forum for critical discourse, facilitating the exchange of ideas, the exploration of innovative solutions, and the forging of meaningful connections between attendees.

Ishtiaq’s participation as a distinguished panellist underscores BAT Nigeria’s commitment to active engagement with policymakers, regulatory bodies, and industry peers, all with the shared objective of driving positive change and sustainable development within the Nigerian business landscape.

According to him, BAT Nigeria has long been dedicated to supporting Nigeria’s economic development, stating: “BAT has been in the manufacturing business for over a century, with operations in more than 150 countries and have expanded our reach by exporting to 13 West African countries including the USA.”

He described the $185 million BAT Nigeria’s state-of-the-art factory, as a commitment to the company’s investment in Nigeria.

