Christopher Omoijiade’s 5 Books and their lessons on leadership, finance and relationships

For people looking to manage their finances, grow their leadership skills and build better relationships in homes and among people, Christopher Omoijiade’s five new books gives a step by step guide.

Popular known as ‘The CEO,’ his five new books are a must-read for corporate leaders, business owners, entrepreneurs, kingdom stewards, and anyone on a journey of transformation.

They expertly intersect leadership, finance, and relationships, offering insights and practical guidance for personal and professional growth.

These books are designed to empower the readers with knowledge and strategies to excel in their personal and professional life.

The book ‘So You Want to Lead Too’

equips leaders to discover essential principles and strategies to enhance leadership skills and navigate the challenges of leadership effectively.

‘The Irrefutable Role of Gatekeepers,’ helps readers explore how to gain access to the personnel’s that guide and assist personnel’s of influence in order to gain access to the doors they’ve been knocking on.

‘You Too Can Be Debt Free’ enable

readers learn firsthand proven practical steps and financial wisdom to achieve financial independence and eliminate debt through this book.

Through his book, ‘Leadership Gems in the Bible – Old Testament,’ People can gain timeless insights and lessons from the old testament that inspire effective leadership and character development.

Lastly, his fifth book, ‘Leadership Gems in the Bible – New Testament’, helps readers uncover powerful leadership principles from the New Testament that resonate with contemporary challenges and opportunities.

Speaking during the launch of the book in Lagos, Christopher Omoijiade, the author of the book said the different books intercept between finance, relationships and leadership which is much needed in our time.

Omoijiade spoke passionately on the need to restore the reading culture and get back into the place of being able to invest in knowledge, no matter what it is.

“It doesn’t matter how advanced the world goes, knowledge will never lose its place. It is important that the young ones go back to reading and understand that principles are timeless. It doesn’t matter whether you are in Canada, United States or Nigeria, or wherever you are, the principles that will get you ahead in life remain immortal,” he said.

Omoijiade mentioned that reading may not be appreciated this time but it is significantly improving. “We are getting to a point where we are seeing a wider acceptance,” he said.

“One of the things we launched today is the Chris Omoijiade’s Leadership Institute and that institute is helping primary, secondary and universities to be able to introduce leadership clubs.

“I’m also trying to speak with the ministry of education to ensure that we can get it into the curriculum. It is important that leadership becomes part of learning curriculum in this country,” he added.

He hinted that the target audience for the book is everyone that is a lover of knowledge, leadership and those that want to get ahead in life and invest in their future.

Speaking on the culture of reading, he said: “One of things we should do is take it back to the basics. We all grew up at a time when reading was highly encouraged in schools. We had parents who would buy us books rather than video games and toys.

“I have two amazing kids and I see them more interested in toys than books.

“So it is a collective effort. But for the government, the educational curriculum needs to be overhauled as most of the subjects that are taught in schools are outdated and irrelevant to the modern times we live in.

“It is time for us to revisit what we are teaching these kids for the future. That’s the only way we can get ahead in this country,” Omoijiade said.

