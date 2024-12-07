Celebrating Matthew Adebayo’s scientific research drive for tackling national challenges

The gown, which symbolises academic excellence, is a powerful tool for addressing a country’s challenges, by focusing research on areas such as water scarcity, health, and infrastructure that can proffer solutions which will benefit society.

The gown, no doubt is pivotal in addressing Nigeria’s challenges, especially when aligned with innovative research like that of Matthew Adebayo’s, a professor of Physical and Environmental Chemistry at Federal University of Technology, Akure water advancements.

Adebayo was recently named the winner of the prestigious 2024 Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) Gold Medal. The senior lecturer at FUTA earned this honour for his pioneering work in the conversion of biomass and other materials into adsorptive substances, which effectively remove pollutants from wastewater.

According to NAS, “The work of Professor Adebayo and his collaborators has significantly contributed to knowledge by providing relevant information for stakeholders and industries on the conversion of biomass and other materials into absorptive materials for effective wastewater decontamination.”

With this feat, Nigerians can begin to celebrate the numerous benefits that the embodiment of education and research excellence brings to tackling its national challenges.

Bridging the academic and practical skills gap

Adebayo’s research on water treatment, has proven that the gown is crucial to bridging the gap between academic theory and practical solutions in solving Nigeria’s challenges such as water scarcity, pollution, and sanitation.

With more researchers prioritising practical, locally relevant problems, education becomes a tool for solving Nigeria’s infrastructure, health, and environmental issues.

Adebayo’s water treatment innovations, for instance, could be scaled and applied across Nigeria to improve access to clean water, a major challenge in many regions.

Fostering a research-driven economy

The academic community represents a culture of innovation that goes beyond theoretical knowledge and is deeply tied to national development.

Hence, the Nigerian government should begin to promote research in the tertiary institutions tailored to address real-world problems, by funding the universities adequately.

This can lead to the development of new businesses, technologies, and services that can uplift the Nigerian economy.

Improving national education systems

When Nigerian researchers excel in their fields, it promotes the value of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. Young Nigerians may be motivated to pursue STEM subjects, knowing they could contribute to national development by solving problems like water contamination, electricity shortages, and health crises.

Success stories of researchers such as Adebayo can influence policy makers to invest more in higher education institutions, providing better resources, funding, and research facilities.

A stronger academic infrastructure will not only support more groundbreaking research but also produce highly skilled graduates who can actively contribute to national progress.

Empowering local communities

Research and academic institutions can empower communities by finding locally tailored solutions to national issues.

Education, particularly in technical fields, helps build a workforce that can tackle national challenges directly. By developing practical skills in areas like environmental management, renewable energy, and public health, the gown can provide the knowledge base needed to solve the challenges Nigeria faces.

Driving policy and governance

Nigerian researchers, especially those receiving national recognition like Professor Adebayo, can influence policy-making by offering evidence-based solutions to government officials.

Their work can guide national policy on water management, public health, infrastructure development, and environmental protection, shaping a more informed approach to governance.

The success of Nigerian researchers can inspire future generations, attract investments, and influence policies, all of which will help Nigeria build a more sustainable and prosperous future.

Speaking on the Adebayo’s scientific feat, Isaiah Ogundele, an educationist said Nigerians are very intelligent and brilliant, but for corruption, the country remains underdeveloped.

“Give them the necessary support, you will see the best ever. There are one thousand and one Professor Adebayo but the corruption in every sector is the greatest enemy of many Nigerians because the research funds is not there again and no foreign assistance nor international scholarships,” he said.

Adebayo’s success demonstrates that with determination, innovation, and local relevance, Nigerian researchers can make impactful contributions on both a national and global scale.

This research on water treatment is of immediate relevance to Nigeria, a country grappling with issues of water pollution, inadequate water supply, and sanitation.

The application of Adebayo’s research in water treatment could attract partnerships between academia, government, and the private sector.

This collaboration is essential for translating academic research into practical, scalable solutions that can be implemented nationwide, thereby improving the quality of life for many Nigerians.

This buttresses the call for a handshake between the federal government and the gown by Sunday Adebisi, a professor in the department of Business Administration, University of Lagos.

In his recommendations to bringing Nigeria out of its economic quagmire, Adebisi said that there is need for an acada-solution consortium that will encourage researchers to delve into more problem-solving studies in the country.

