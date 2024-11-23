Celebrating African Art: Coronation Group powers NCMM, Bonhams Exhibition of Ben Enwonwu’s works

Recently, the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), in partnership with Coronation Group Limited and fine art auctioneers, Bonhams, opened a new museum exhibit: a dynamic look into the career of Nigerian master sculptor, Ben Enwonwu.

Entitled Building a Nation – Ben Enwonwu and the Impact of Sculpture, the new exhibition at the National Museum, Lagos is another important step in preserving Nigeria’s artistic and cultural legacy. Featuring more than a dozen of Enwonwu’s world-famous works – including his 1957 masterpiece portrait statue of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II – the new exhibition

highlights the artist’s enduring influence on Nigerian and pan-African art across the globe.

In 1950, Enwonwu was described as “Africa’s greatest artist” and has since been labelled a modernist icon. In his world travels, he became a staunch proponent of the Harlem renaissance, the negritude movement, and spent decades helping to increase the visibility of modern African art while preserving antiquities.

The museum exhibition on 12 November 2024 was attended by Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy; Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Philanthropist, art-lover, and Chairman of Coronation Group Limited; Marc Fonbaustier, Ambassador, Embassy of France in Nigeria; Olugbile Holloway, Director General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments; Florent Mangin, Head of the Regional Economic Department for Nigeria and Ghana, French Embassy in Nigeria, amongst other art enthusiast and stakeholders at the epoch event.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, highlighted the need for the private sector to be an integral part of Africa’s cultural preservation movement.

“In Nigeria, as in many African nations, we face a profound responsibility to preserve our art and heritage. If we lose our art, our culture, and our expressions, we risk losing parts of ourselves. It is essential for us, as individuals and institutions, to support and sustain the work of leaders in the arts and culture sector, which is why Coronation is collaborating with NCMM and Bohmans at this event.

“True preservation, however, will come from the commitment of people like you and me—people willing to invest in our cultural legacy. Today, I urge all of us to take pride in our rich artistic heritage and advocate for its survival.

“I look forward to the day when future generations can walk through these museums, just as we did, inspired and connected to their roots. Let us share the journey with others, support our art, and help elevate Nigerian and African culture to new heights.” said Aig-Imoukhuede.

According to Olugbile Holloway, the Director General of National Commission for Museums and Monuments, the exhibition had a core focus on drawing parallels between ancient Nigerian art and modern artistic expressions, exploring Enwonwu’s role in shaping cultural and national identity, particularly in the years preceding Nigeria’s independence.

“We are here today to pay homage to the past, not just our fight for independence, but also the spirit of self-determination that was burning across our continent at the time. I am not sure it is possible to speak of a renewed hope agenda without alluding to renewed heritage first.

“The National Commission for Museums and Monuments remains committed to ensuring that our past is not left to decay, and I invite you all to join us on this epic journey.”

Neil Coventry, Researcher and Art historian explained that throughout history, sculptures have served as powerful vessels for capturing and preserving cultural narratives. Ben Enwonwu’s work uses the sculptural form to delve into complex themes like African identity and Nigeria’s cultural narrative.

“This exhibition highlights the significance of storytelling through Enwonwu’s sculptures, which breathe life into historical, spiritual and social narratives, connecting Nigeria’s past with its future. By presenting Enwonwu’s sculptures alongside the National Museum’s permanent collection, visitors are invited to reflect on the continuum between ancient and modern art.

“This juxtaposition demonstrates how artists through their mastery of form and symbol have used sculpture across centuries as a means to document, critique and inspire,” he said.

The gates of the iconic National Museum in Lagos were opened to art lovers who would like to explore some of Ben Enwonwu’s masterpieces until the end of the week.

