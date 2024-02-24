Breakout Revolution: Uncover’s new I Am Restored Blemish Serum unleashes the Power of Science & Inclusivity

Uncover, the pioneering African self-care startup dedicated to crafting best-in-class skincare solutions, is excited to unveil its groundbreaking I Am Restored Blemish Control Serum.

Meticulously formulated in Korea and tested in Nigeria and Kenya, the I Am Restored Blemish Control Serum marks a transformative breakthrough in blemish prevention and healing.

Its formulation prioritizes the specific needs of melanin-rich skin, providing a distinctive solution tailored for the African consumer.

Enriched with mandelic acid for gentle exfoliation, salicylic acid to thoroughly unclog pores, and the calming anti-inflammatory agent azelaic acid, the I Am Restored Blemish Control Serum offers an effective, safe, and budget-friendly solution to reduce pimples and prevent future breakouts.

“The I Am Restored Serum represents more than a blemish control product. It is a testament to our unwavering dedication to African women. Our team, comprising highly experienced formulation scientists, all melanated women with over 15 years of expertise, worked diligently on its development for nearly two years.

“By integrating formula scientists well-versed in the unique needs of melanated skin and incorporating the insights of marginalized women through focus groups, Uncover can proudly state that we are amplifying the voices of this consumer base.”- Jade Oyateru, Uncover Co-Founder & COO said.

Uncover is steadfast in its commitment to elevating skincare standards and becoming a beacon of excellence in the industry.

Launching the I Am Restored Serum is just one stride in its ongoing mission to provide effective solutions.

With a focus on continuous innovation and a deep understanding of the unique characteristics of melanin-rich skin, Uncover is poised to introduce a range of products that empower individuals across the continent to nurture their skin with the care it deserves.

To commemorate the launch of the new product, on February 25, 2024, Uncover will open its much-anticipated Experience Hub in Lagos, Nigeria.

Departing from traditional launch events, this Experience Hub will serve as an immersive space where customers can intimately interact with the brand and its products.

The grand opening in Lagos is poised to be a vibrant gathering, attracting skincare enthusiasts, influencers, and dedicated customers.

“As we embark on opening our Experience Hub in Lagos, we are thrilled to create a space that transcends the conventional, inviting our valued customers to connect intimately with the Uncover brand. The Experience Hub symbolizes our passion for fostering communities where shared experiences and empowering conversations redefine the narrative of beauty.

“Imagine a world where beauty belongs to you, not to standards. That’s the future we’re asking our community to help us create.” Sneha Mehta, Uncover Co-Founder & CEO.

The I Am Restored Blemish Control Serum retails for KSh 3,500 in Kenya and ₦16,500 in Nigeria. The product is available on Uncover’s website, www.uncoverskincare.ng, and retailers throughout both regions, including but not limited to MedPlus, SkinScience, MySkinPlug, Goodlife, True Cosmetics, MyDawa, Super Cosmetics, and Jumia.