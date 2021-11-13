BONA EXPO 22 sets to change the Course of Green Beauty in Africa!

BONA EXPO with her maiden edition themed “ Mother Nature Africa” is the Pioneer Exposition for Green Beauty Manufacturers In Africa, Africans-In-the-diaspora & a select few Internationals looking to gain entrance into the Continent.

Lorraine Dallmeier of Award-winning, accredited formulation school Formula Botanica in The United Kingdom in her June 8 2021 Podcast title excerpt says “Today, for the most part, the rest of the world has little exchange with the African beauty industry apart from its commodities. But we hope this will change, and soon.”

The Botanical, Organic & Natural Africa Expo has spotlighted its vendor interests from countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Namibia, Uganda, Uk, Canada & USA.

BONA EXPO 22 is 2-day exposition will hold on the 10 & 11 February, 2022 at The Landmark Centre, 3&4 Water Corporation, Oniru, Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria with activities from Welcome Night Dinner, Exhibitions & Unique Experiences, Masterclasses by International Speakers, Panel Discussions, to Wrap-Up-Party.

Country correspondents:

NIGERIA CORRESPONDENT-JOYCEE AWOSIKA OF ORIKI GROUP

GHANA CORRESPONDENT-VIOLET AWO AMOABENG OF SKIN GOURMET

SOUTH AFRICA CORRESPONDENT- RUBEN OKPOKO OF RUUTOS

AFRICAN-IN-THE-DIASPORA UK CORRESPONDENT- ALEXANDRIA AGGREY OF MADAM ORI SKINCARE

AFRICAN-IN-THE-DIASPORA CANADA CORRESPONDENT-

OYETA KOKOROKO OF OKOKO COSMETIQUES

BONA EXPO 22 PROJECTION:

4000 on-site attendees

6000 online attendees

60 brands

9 Countries

2 International Speaker

8 Masterclasses

8 Panel Discussions

48 panelists

1 Wrap Up Party

Target Audience:

•Local Manufacturers

•African Manufacturers

•Africans-In-The- Diaspora Manufacturers

•International Manufacturers

•Retailers, Distributors, Importers & Exporters

•Regulatory Bodies

•Agricultural Sector- Farmers & Middlemen

• Cosmetics Demartologists

• Financial Sector- Agro-Support Banks

Objectives:

Actively Engage and immerse the Green Beauty Industry & its Stakeholders in a quality, value-adding, and indelible brand experience.

Sensitize the public on the choice & importance of clean and safe living driving ultimately our sustainability program.

Re-establish our Natural Ingredients as a part of tangible African heritage, therefore, driving & creating policies to its effect.

Lead Generation: Increase the number of qualified sales leads across sectors.

Promote thought-leadership agenda and positioning for the Green Beauty Industry in Africa and her African Manufacturers as well as increase opportunities for more entrants into the Industry and Continent.

Drive sustainable conversations around African organic & natural Beauty Industry in the hope that it sensitizes the discontinued use of chemical-based products.

Calling on Sponsors, Partners & Brands!

www.bonaexpoafrica.com